MONROE CITY, Mo. — Jazlin Gottman was dominant in the pitcher’s circle. Riley Quinn was overpowering, too.
That sets up an epic showdown for a district championship Saturday.
Gottman struck out 15, allowed just three hits and pushed the third-seeded Palmyra softball team past second-seeded Clark County 13-0 in the Class 2 District 5 semifinal at Lions Field on Thursday. Prior to that, Quinn struck out seven, allowed just two hits and helped top-seeded Monroe City sidestep fourth-seeded Highland 9-0 to get to the title game.
Monroe City (18-6) and Palmyra (12-11) square off at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Just keep it the same way we have been doing,” Monroe City coach Melissa Chinn said. “Don’t need to make it anymore high pressure. We just need to go out on do our job and keep focused.”
That means eliminating mistakes.
“We are going to take a lot of defense (in practice),” Palmyra coach Alexis Van Nostrand said. “We are going to do a little bit of hitting tomorrow and take care the best we can.”
If either gets a pitching performance equal to what they saw Thursday, they better be prepared for a nail-biter.
“(Gottman) pitched amazing,” Van Nostrand said. “We knew she could pitch like that all year long and she finally showed. What better of a time.”
It helped having an errorless defense behind her.
“There was a couple of good plays up the middle that we definitely could have just let happen and let it be an error,” Van Nostrand said. “They stuck with it and I’m very proud of them.”
Palmyra scored twice in each of the first two innings and put the game out of reach with a five-run seventh inning as Gottman, Lexi Peuster and Caroline Kizer had RBI singles in the final frame.
For Monroe City, there was concern Quinn wouldn’t be ready to go after she rolled her ankle during the La Plata Tournament last weekend.
“Man, she came back on fire,” Chinn said. “She did well. You can tell she was motivated and wanted this. She wants to go back to the district championship.”
A four-run third inning made that possible. Center fielder Carly Youngblood opened the inning with a lead-off triple and scored on a wild pitch. Bailee Hays hit an RBI single, while Emily Freidank and Kailynn Fuemmeler delivered RBI doubles. Fuemmeler hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and had an RBI double in the sixth.