MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Mother Nature was not going to slow down Lucy Pratt and the Monroe City Lady Panthers on Monday.
After struggling with her control during a first inning of steady rain, Pratt settled in and Monroe City came away with a 12-1 win over Van-Far in five innings at Lions Club Field.
"I think both pitchers struggled with that first just to throw a strike (with the rain)," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "Once it slowed down a little, Lucy came into her game."
Pratt earned the win in the circle after going five innings with 10 strikeouts; while allowing four walks, one hit and one earned run.
All four of Pratt's free bases were given up in the first inning when the rain was strongest, and she only allowed one baserunner the remaining four innings after walking home a run in the first inning.
Monroe City answered back with a six-run bottom of the first with Cahlin Chapman doubling home Kiera Nash and Pratt and Abigail Smith doubling home Chapman and Taylor Pfaff. Naaron Hays and Smith each scored on a wild pitch.
"I think that the girls were ready and wanted to hit well and they did," Chinn said. "They saw (Van-Far pitcher Reeve Woodall) and it's always challenging with a pitcher that can throw a changeup that is much slower than her other pitches. It was good to see."
Audri Youngblood led off the second inning with a walk, stole second base and later scored on an error. Nash doubled and was later driven with a sacrifice fly by Chapman and Pfaff grounded out to score Pratt and put Monroe City up 9-1.
"I think everybody did their job and performed pretty well today," Chinn said. "We used to see Van-Far in the tournament and maybe in districts, so it's good to get to see them and play somebody different."
The Lady Panthers added another run in the third inning when Youngblood singled to score Perri Dimmitt.
Ella Hays was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to bring home Naaron Hays and Smith would score while Dimmitt was caught in a rundown.
Monroe City stole five bases and advanced on several wild pitches throughout Monday's game.
"i think that is kind of how we are, we are aggressive," Chinn said. "I was kind of worried about the bases, so I was trying to play it a little bit safer because the bases were a little slick. Stealing at first was kind of a challenge early on, but once it stopped raining I feel like we started running the bases like we normally do."
Youngblood went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, run and RBI.
Nash went 1-for-2 with a walk, double, two runs and a stolen base.
Smith went 1-for-1 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs.
Monroe City (6-2) will play at Hannibal (1-5) on Tuesday and host South Shelby (4-4) on Thursday.
"It's our first three-day week, but we also don't have a tournament this week," Chinn said.
