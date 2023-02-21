MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Relentless pressure defense was a point of emphasis for Monroe City on Tuesday night.
That defense led to Monroe City dispatching Mark Twain by a score of 55-24 in the Class 3 District 6 girls basketball quarterfinal.
"That's something we kind of hang our hats on and I thought our pressure defense was really good," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "It kind of got us some easy baskets early. If you can do that in the postseason, that helps out a lot."
Monroe City had 11 different players score, with sophomore Mari Gares putting up a team-high 12 points and getting three boards.
Sophomore Cahlin Chapman led Monroe City in rebounds with six, while scoring eight points. Freshman Naaron Hays added 10 points and three rebounds.
"That's awesome as a coach to see," Rung said. "That means they are sharing the basketball and making the right passes and the kids were finishing. 11 kids scored tonight. I thought it was pretty cool."
Mark Twain had a tough time adjusting to Monroe City's defensive game plan.
"They've got good girls and they are well-coached over there by Coach Rung," said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. "They rotate all of those traps really well and they gave our girls trouble. But that's exactly what we need to see now to get better and compete against teams like Monroe, Palmyra and South Shelby in our district."
Monroe City was able to race out to a 11-0 start in the first few minutes of the game.
By the end of the first quarter, Monroe City had increased its lead to 23-6.
"In the postseason, any time you can get a big lead early it's big," Rung said. "It allows us to relax a little bit and get some confidence. In the postseason, obviously if you lose you're done. To get off on that lead allows us to be who we are."
At halftime, Monroe City had a 38-15 lead over Mark Twain.
During the second half, Monroe City outscored Mark Twain by a 17-9 advantage.
Boswell said he was proud that his team continued to work hard in practice and games throughout the season.
"The level of effort they played with tonight is something we can really take and build on for next season," Boswell said. "I'm really proud of the way they competed for four quarters."
Mark Twain freshman Adalynne Means led the team in scoring with seven points and rebounding with five.
"Adalynne is just scratching the surface on the kind of player that she can be," Boswell said. "She kind of goes inside and outside and she had to take a little more responbilities with Taylor Martin going down and breaking her foot earlier in the year. Adalynne can be a really special player once she gets better at battling low, post moves and being able to play inside out."
Sophomore Shaelyn Shepherd came off the bench to score six points for Mark Twain.
"Shae is somebody who has really stepped up recently as in terms of her aggressiveness and looking to attack the basket," Boswell said. "She has so much quickness that is tough for girls to rotate and stay in front of her on the defensive end."
Mark Twain finishes the season with a 0-24 record after battling several injuries to key players. They will return every player with the exception of Audrey Ross, who missed this season due to injury.
Boswell said if his players put in the work during the offseason, they could make a vast improvement next season.
"I absolutely thought they did improve in all aspects -- in skills, understanding the game and making the reads," Boswell said. "We struggled with some of the same stuff throughout the season, but I think they shown a ton of growth as far as girls and players."
Monroe City (11-16) will face Palmyra (19-6) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
"Every game in the postseason is going to be a challenge and Palmyra is really good," Rung said. "Coach (Tim) Southers has that group playing really well. They can really score the basketball and can really get after you defensively. So we are going to have to be ready to go and we'll have our hands full."
