MONROE CITY, Mo. — It took Monroe City junior Joshua Talton just 44 seconds in the early third quarter to give his team an insurmountable advantage over visiting Clarence Cannon Conference rival Centralia on Friday night.
Monroe City entered the second half with a commanding 43-22 lead over Centralia when Talton started his scoring binge. At 7:05 in the third quarter, Talton drove for a tough layup, scoring while getting fouled by Centralia’s Liam Hill. He made the free throw, giving Monroe City a 45-22 lead.
Then Talton grabbed a loose ball and scored on an easy layup 10 seconds later, then at 6:20 he drove the floor to score again. Seven of his 12 third quarter points came in less than a minute.
Just for good measure, he nailed a 3-pointer from 25 feet to end his third quarter blitz.
All the while Monroe City defense was smothering after halftime, holding Centralia to just six points while taking a 68-28 lead and eventually winning the game 77-37 against the overmatched visitors.
“We had to slow them down and we did that well in the third quarter,” said Talton, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “My teammates just got me the ball at the right time and if it wasn’t for that, I would not have scored the points.”
He said that Monroe City coach Brock Edris told his team at halftime to get more aggressive and go after the ball.
“Coach said to get in the paint and get the job done and that is what we did,” he said. “It was team effort. The whole team shot well. I am proud of our guys for knocking down the shots.”
It was a huge win for Monroe City (18-2, 3-0 CCC) after dropping a heart-breaking 60-57 game at Troy Buchanan on Feb. 3. With weather cancellations this week, Monroe City had to wait nine long days to seek redemption.
“We had nearly a week and a half off, so there was plenty of opportunity to to practice and work on some things were discovered in that game,” Edris said. “Our guys did a good job in practice and stayed late to work extra.”
Though Monroe City was solidly ahead after the first half, Edris was not satisfied with his team’s rebounding and thought they were giving too many opportunities to Centralia Junior Grant Erisman, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half.
The Monroe City defense shut down Erisman in the second half.
“We did a good job of getting the ball out of the hands of their guards. And they did a good job of containing (Erisman) who really hurt is in the first half,” Edris said. “We did a good job of getting open looks for shots and making the shots.”
Both teams fought evenly for the first three minutes of the game. Centralia hit first when Kile Chitwood scored on a turnaround jump shot with 7:30 left in the quarter. Monroe City junior guard Kyle Hays nailed a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to give Monroe City a 3-2 lead.
The teams traded leads until the 5:03 mark when Monroe City junior Cade Chapman nailed a 3-point shot from the corner to give Monroe City an 11-9 lead. Monroe City did not look back, taking a 20-13 lead after the first quarter.
Overall, 11 Monroe City players scored. Jaedyn Robertson scored 13 points, while Logan Buhlig scored nine points and Andrew Shoemaker posted eight. Monroe City hit on eight baskets from 3-point range and went 12-for-15 from the foul line.