MONROE CITY, Mo. — It was a game of highs and lows for Monroe City on Wednesday night at the Monroe City Lions Club Field as the Panthers celebrated its seniors.
After being down by as many as five runs, Monroe City rallied back for a 15-11 win over Highland.
“We fought back pitch by pitch and batter by batter,” said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. “If we can’t win it with one swing, we are going to need the whole group.”
Panthers freshman left-handed pitcher Ryan Moss started his first varsity game on Wednesday and would go five innings with four strikeouts.
Moss allowed one hit, four walks and one earned run during his start. He was in line for the win until Highland took the lead after he was removed, giving Moss a no decision.
“I told him to go out and do your thing,” Vanlandingham said. “Throw strikes and we’ll see what happens. I can tell he was nervous in that first inning, but he went out and did his job. He got comfortable in the second (and following innings). I thought he did a heck of a job coming in for his first varsity start.”
While Highland did score a pair of runs in the first inning, one was unearned, Moss did not allow any more runs of the game.
Monroe City third baseman Gavin Mudd aided his freshman pitcher by turning a double play to end a threat in the second inning.
The Panthers carried that momentum into the bottom half of the inning by scoring six runs to take the lead, with Ashton Wallace coming through with a two-RBI double and Mudd coming up with an RBI double.
“Gavin has been playing pretty well for us at third,” Vanlandingham said. “He always wants the ball hit to him. He’s kind of a silent leader. He got his bat going for us as well and has been doing a lot of good things for us.”
There was no scoring for either team until the sixth inning.
The Panthers took out Moss prior to the sixth inning and used Kaleb Whitener and Carter Jones in relief.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, Highland sent 12 batters to the plate and scored nine runs to take an 11-6 lead. Key hits included an two-RBI double by Zander Johnson and two-run home run by Colemen Hultz.
“I just told them there’s nothing we can’t do that they just did,” Vanlandingham told his team between the top and bottom of the sixth inning. “I said to my guys to stay positive and they stayed in the moment.”
Monroe City came up with a nine-run inning of their own, scoring seven of those runs by wild pitches, errors and a stolen base.
The Panthers honored all eight of its seniors prior to the game — Colten Barger, Elmer Martinez, Mudd, Bo Patterson, Wallace, Kaleb Whitener, Blake Yager and Tyler Hays.
“I had eight seniors and they’ve been working their tails off,” Vanlandingham said. “They have three newcomers this year. We play with the same intensity and we’ve opened our arms to have them come play for us.”
Wallace went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. Mudd went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs and a stolen base for Monroe City.
Monroe City (4-7) will host Mark Twain (5-5) in its next game on Friday at 5 p.m.
“We don’t have too many arms left,” Vanlandingham said. “We just played three in a row on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They are calling for some rain, so who know? We will just play it day-by-day.”
