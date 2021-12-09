MONROE CITY, Mo. — The rivalry between neighboring Clarence Cannon Conference schools was renewed in front of a raucous crowd in the Monroe City tournament boys semifinal on Thursday night.
Monroe City was able to come away with a narrow 42-39 win over Palmyra in a game that was everything it was advertised to be.
It was a hard-fought physical basketball game from the start, with neither defense relenting.
Still, Monroe City had a 15-8 lead after a quarter of play and looked like they may settle in.
Palmyra would not allow that to happen and inched closer in the second quarter. Sophomore Bear Bock closed out the first half with a 3-pointer that narrowed Monroe City’s lead to 24-21.
That momentum carried over to the second half with Palmyra limiting Monroe City to just five points in the third quarter, helping Palmyra take a 31-29 lead by the quarter’s end.
Aided by six points by senior guard Joshua Talton, Monroe City rallied back in the fourth quarter and took a 38-36 lead with 3:29 left.
Both teams stayed close the rest of the way, with Monroe City holding a thin 41-39 lead with 29 seconds remaining. Talton then hit a free throw to increase Monroe City’s lead to 42-39 with 15 seconds left, but Monroe City still had to come up with one more defensive stop on Palmyra to clinch the win.
Talton scored a team-high 12 points for Monroe City, with senior forward Jaedyn Robertson coming through with 11 points.
Bock led Palmyra in scoring with 14 points, while senior Alex Loman added eight points.
Palmyra (3-2) will play Louisiana (3-2) in the third place game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Monroe City (3-1) will play Highland (3-1) in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
