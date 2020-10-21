MARCELINE, Mo. — A game of violent momentum swings threatened to flip to the Marceline side in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday’s Class 2 state softball quarterfinal between Monroe City and the Tigers.
The Panthers tied the game at 4 in the top of the third inning thanks to a solo home run by Emily Freidank, but back-to-back walks by Monroe City pitcher Riley Quinn to start the bottom of the third gave the Tigers a chance to retake the lead.
After Quinn threw her 10th straight ball, Panthers coach Melissa Chinn used a visit to the mound to settle her pitchers’ nerves.
“She just said I’ve got to focus and not worry about the umpire, since he wasn’t really on my side today,” Quinn said. “She just said to throw my game, and I went in there and did it.”
Quinn retired the next three Marceline batters to end the inning, with a strikeout of Tigers lead-off hitter Cassandra Rodgers capping the frame.
The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the fourth to retake the lead at 7-4 and rode the wave of momentum to a 13-7 victory and their first state semifinals appearance in program history. Monroe City moves on to face Hamilton Penney on the road Saturday.
“If they would have been able to get those runs in, that would have helped their momentum a lot and would have taken ours down, so I think that was a big deal,” Quinn said.
The momentum swung in the Panthers’ favor for good thanks to one swing of the bat. Monroe City senior Bailee Hays, who leads the team in batting average at .537, fell behind 0-2 with two outs and a runner on base. Hays kept her discipline at the plate and worked the count full, then she turned on the exact pitch she wanted and sent it flying over the center field fence to give her team a 6-4 advantage.
“I got the full count and I knew (Rodgers) had only been throwing me the riseballs or fastballs, so I knew if it was there I was going to hit the middle of it and hit it hard,” Hays said. “And it went.”
Her coach is still waiting for that ball to land.
“She is on it. She just knows exactly what she wants to hit and exactly when to hit it,” Chinn said. “My God, I think that ball almost went outside the other fences. It was awesome.”
The home run came in handy multiple times for the Panthers. Freidank’s solo shot in the top of the third tied the game at 4, then Freidank made it a 9-5 advantage by leading off the top of the sixth with another solo homer.
“Home runs just get us going,” Chinn said. “They should, because they’re exciting. We have practices where we try to hit them out, who can hit the most out? Who wants to hit one out on coach (Rick) Baker?”
On a wet, cold night when Quinn admitted she didn’t have her best stuff, she was grateful for the offensive firepower.
“This game they were hitting me. My riseball wasn’t working and I wasn’t able to produce strikeouts like I wanted to,” Quinn said. “With us being able to put up runs offensively, it made it a lot easier on me.”
It still took some strong mental fortitude for Quinn to stay in the game. Monroe City started off the first inning with three runs, but Marceline answered with four runs in the bottom of the first and led 4-3 after one. Quinn wouldn’t allow another run to score until the bottom of the fifth, when Marceline’s Gracey Jordan hit a solo home run.
“I knew I had to have confidence in myself and throw my game. Not let the umpire or the fans or anybody throw me off,” Quinn said.
It got a little shaky in the bottom of the sixth again when Quinn walked three straight batters, two with the bases loaded to surrender two runs and make it a 13-7 game. Quinn battled back and forced back-to-back pop-outs to end the Tigers threat, then in the bottom of the seventh she retired the top of Marceline’s order for her first clean inning of the game.
“It’s scary when you come up against their 1-2-3 hitters,” Chinn said. “You know those are going to be their batters, but she was great. I’m glad she got to make the last out of the game as well.”
Quinn fielded a groundball hit softly back to her by Ciarra Bell and tossed to first baseman Adriona White to end the game and start the celebration.
“Monroe has never been this far,” Quinn said. “It’s a big honor to be a part of a team that has gone this far and sort of leaving a legacy, you know?”
Even her coach had trouble finding the words to fully appreciate this unprecedented accomplishment for Monroe City softball.
“I am... I’m just... I’m so proud of these girls,” Chinn said, her voice heavy with emotions. “I am just happy for them. I’m really excited for them. I don’t even know what to say. They were awesome.
“They have the confidence that they are capable of doing it and they are showing everybody that we are not just little Monroe City. We can make our mark, and they are doing that.”