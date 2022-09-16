MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City took another toward the Clarence Cannon Conference crown and the No. 1 seed in the Class 1 District 6 bracket, as the Panthers defeated South Shelby 46-8 at Lankford Field on Friday night.
"It feels awesome, man," said Monroe City senior running back Cameron Jones. "It feels really good."
Monroe City set the tone from the start when Tuckur Bottoms forced a South Shelby fumble that Ceaton Pennewell recovered and would later run in a 3-yard touchdown a couple plays later.
It was another big night for Pennewell, who had three touchdowns, a fumble recovery and an interception.
"Ceaton just wants to do what it takes to win," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "He's happy to get his runs and he's happy when other players are getting the ball."
South Shelby quarterback Trey Countryman took a big hit from Gabe Creel in the Cardinals next possession, fumbling the ball, which was recovered by Landan Holland.
The Panthers capitalized on South Shelby's second straight turnover, with Cameron Jones punching in a two-yard touchdown run. After a two-point conversion by Jones, Monroe City took a 16-0 lead just a little more than four minutes into the game.
Countryman showed no ill effects and was back in for the Cardinals next series, completing several passes that culminated with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Eli Carter. After a Countryman pass to P.J. Schmidt for a two-point conversion, South Shelby cut Monroe City's lead in half.
"Trey's a great player and a tough kid," Kirby said. "He made some nice throws tonight."
The Panthers answered back with Pennewell's second touchdown run of the night, another 3-yard scamper to give Monroe City a 22-8 lead.
Jones ran in his second touchdown of the night early in the second quarter, a 6-yarder. He also ran in the two-point conversion to put the Panthers up 30-8.
"I credit the offensive line," Jones said of his success running the ball.
Pennewell intercepted a pass from Countryman in South Shelby's next possession, which would later set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Holland that increased Monroe City's lead to 38-8 after a two-point run by Jones.
"I've known Landan since (he was little)," Kirby said. "The other day at practice we needed someone at fullback and we put him back there. The offensive lineman are always happy when one of their own get in."
Monroe City recovered an onside kick by South Shelby in the second half kickoff.
The Panthers would capitalize on its good field position when Pennewell scored his third touchdown of the night, a 1-yard run.
Panthers quarterback Reece Buhlig ran in the two-point conversion to give Monroe City a 46-8 lead.
"Reece is a tough player," Kirby said. "We gave him the option to run if he saw an opening instead of throwing and he got past some (South Shelby defenders)."
The Cardinals had a scoring opportunity late in the third quarter after Countryman connected with Cameron Wiseman for a 34-yard strike that put them near the goal line.
However, Monroe City was able to keep South Shelby out of the end zone with the aid of a Cardinals penalty.
South Shelby (3-1) will host Clark County (3-1) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Monroe City (4-0) will play a road game against Centralia (4-0) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
"Centralia is a tough team," Kirby said. "They have a lot of big guys on their team and we will have to play our best."
