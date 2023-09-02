MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The 26th annual Monroe City Softball Tournament was held on Saturday with an unique format.
Due to the construction at the Lions Club baseball field, the 2023 Monroe City Softball Tournament was split between Monroe City Lions Club and South Shelby High School.
Montgomery County defeated Brookfield 7-5 to win first place. The Lady Wildcats previously defeated Monroe City 7-6 and Clark County 15-5 earlier on Saturday.
Brookfield took second place after falling to Montgomery County in the tournament championship game, and defeated Canton 7-6 and South Shelby 9-5 earlier on Saturday.
Monroe City took third place after defeating Canton 15-5 in the third-place game. The Lady Panthers defeated Hannibal 17-2 before falling to eventual tournament champion Montgomery County in the second game.
Lucy Pratt went 2-for-2 with thee RBIs, while Cahlin Chapman went 1-for-1 with three RBIs against Hannibal. Audri Youngblood went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Youngblood had nine strikeouts in the circle against Montgomery County and went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. Pratt went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Taylor Pfaff went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Pratt had six strikeouts in the circle against canton and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate. Youngblood went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Abigail Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kiera Nash and Chapman both went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Canton placed fourth and defeated Knox County 10-0 in the opener before falling to Brookfield in the second game and Monroe City in the third game.
Hannibal defeated Clark County 4-3 in the consolation semifinals before falling to South Shelby 12-2 in the consolation finals.
South Shelby defeated Knox County 10-0 in the consolation semifinals.
In the other consolation game, Clark County defeated Knox County 10-8.
Canton (3-2) will return to action on Tuesday to host Westran (3-0). The Lady Tigers will play an away game against Bowling Green (4-2) on Wednesday, host North Shelby (2-0) on Thursday and close out the week at the Palmyra Cluster on Saturday.
Hannibal (1-3) will host Moberly (1-2) in its home opener on Tuesday and host Mexico (1-1) on Thursday.
Monroe City (3-2) will play two road games next week, facing Clark County (1-1) on Tuesday and Palmyra (1-1) on Thursday.
Highland takes first place at the FHC Classic
The Highland softball team continues to roll as it took first place at the 13th annual Francis Howell Central Classic on Saturday with the help of six home runs.
Highland defeated Francis Howell Central 11-3 and Warrenton 9-0 on Friday.
On Saturday, the Lady Cougars closed it out with two eight-inning wins, defeating Westminster 14-7 and Francis Howell Central 9-8.
Highland (6-0) will host Centralia (3-4) in its next game on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars will play a road game against Brookfield (3-0) on Thursday and a triangular at Troy Buchanan with Liberty Wentzville on Saturday.
Bowling Green finishes second at Troy Tournament
The Bowling Green softball team placed second in the Troy Tournament on Saturday.
Bowling Green fell to Troy Buchanan 5-0 on Friday to start off the tournament.
On Saturday, the Lady Cats defeated Francis Howell North 5-0 and Winfield 7-3.
Bowling Green (4-2) has a busy week ahead and will host Elsberry (1-1) on Tuesday and Canton (2-0) on Wednesday before playing a road game against Mark Twain (0-3) on Thursday.
