MONROE CITY, Mo. — It was a breakout game for Palmyra sophomore Sydney Compton in the Monroe City girls basketball tournament semifinal on Thursday.
Compton scored a team-high 28 points and had 14 rebounds to help Palmyra defeat Highland 71-46.
"Sydney had a breakout game offensively and defensively," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "I thought she did an outstanding job for us tonight."
Add junior forward Candra King to the mix and it's a tough combination to stop in the paint.
King added 17 points and led Palmyra with 15 boards.
In total, Palmyra would out-rebound Highland by a 43-23 margin.
"We try to do a good job of crashing the boards because we didn't shoot the ball particularly well," Southers said. "We were 2-for-18 from the free throw line. Our ability to get to the offensive glass despite not shooting the ball well was the difference in the game."
That was something not lost by Highland head coach Ashton Jaco.
"Defense and rebounding were the differences in the game," Jaco said. "We got out-rebounded and turned the ball over too much."
Highland was able to keep the game close early on, with Palmyra holding a slim 18-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter is when Palmyra put some distance between Highland, taking a 41-25 lead to halftime.
One bright spot for Highland was the play of senior Ansley Bringer, who led the team with 19 points and tied Ali Reed with six rebounds.
"Ansley had a good game," Jaco said. "That's what she always does."
Highland and Palmyra are both part of the Class 3 District 6 bracket and will play each other again in the regular season on Feb. 17, 2023.
Palmyra will play in the Highland Tournament at the beginning of January, and Highland will take part in the Tony Lenzini Tournament in mid-January.
"We could see Palmyra three or four more times this season," Jaco said. "We'll have to recognize our mistakes. Learn from them and fix them."
Highland (4-1) will play Monroe City (1-4) in the third-place game on Friday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
"Obviously we would rather be playing on Saturday, but we are ready for Friday's game," Jaco said. "We are going to play Monroe City on their home court and they are going to be fired up. Got to match their effort and intensity."
Palmyra (5-0) will play South Shelby (5-0) in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
These two teams know each other well from last season when the Lady Birds defeated the Lady Panthers 59-55 in the Class 3 District 6 championship game.
"It don't get bigger than South Shelby," Southers said. "They do an outstanding job. Coach (Luke) O'Laughlin is an outstanding coach and they have a great system and have a lot of confidence. So we definitely got a big test, but we are going to be ready for it."
South Shelby upends Monroe City
Monroe City's run of four straight Monroe City boys basketball tournament titles have come to an end.
No. 4 seed South Shelby upset No. 1 seed Monroe City with a 49-45 win on Thursday.
"I thought we did a really good job of competing against South Shelby," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "I thought they looked really good on the first game of the tournament (against Mark Twain). We knew we were going to have our hands full, especially with us only being in our second game."
Cardinals senior Trey Countryman scored seven points in the first quarter to help South Shelby take a 17-14 lead by the quarter's end.
Panthers freshman Quincy Mayfield hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored all seven of Monroe City's points in the second quarter as South Shelby took a 25-21 lead to halftime.
Towards the end of the third quarter, Monroe City found itself down 31-21 and looking for a spark.
Enter Panthers senior Jaylyn Countryman, who would score 17 of his team-high 22 points in the second half.
"Jaylyn Countryman really stepped up as a force being one of our few seniors," Edris said. "He kind of put the team on his back for a little while and got us back in the game."
At one point late in the fourth quarter, Countryman put in an acrobatic layup to bring Monroe City within two points of South Shelby's lead.
However, South Shelby hit its free throws late in the game to seal it up.
"We've got some young pieces, but I felt that all of our guys who played tonight competed," Edris said. "We got ourselves down by 10 late in the third quarter. Our guys could have folded, but we fought back."
Trey Countryman was South Shelby's leading scorer with 14 points. Senior Zaiden Wood added 10 points and pulled down a team-high 11 boards.
Monroe City (1-1) will play Louisiana (3-2) in the third-place game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
"I know it's a loss, but we've got to take every game and build off of it with the limited amount of practices that we've had and learn from our games," Edris said. "We are not going to have any practices before Friday. We are trying to get ready to play Louisiana and we are trying to learn some stuff from tonight and utilize it tomorrow."
South Shelby (3-2) will play Palmyra (5-0) in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Consolation action from Thursday
Louisiana defeated Marion County 51-30 in the girls consolation semifinal on Thursday night.
Lady Bulldogs freshman Reece Wommack scored a team-high 20 points, while Lady Mustangs freshman Alyssa Lee led her team with 12 points.
Marion County (1-5) will host Green City (1-5) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Louisiana (2-2) will play Paris (3-2) in the girls consolation finals at 6 p.m. on Friday at the middle school gym.
Highland edged Marion County 59-58 in the boys consolation semifinal on Thursday night.
Cougars senior Devin Stutsman scored a team-high 21 points, while Mustangs sophomore Porter Britt led his team with 17 points.
Marion County (2-4) will host Green City (4-0) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Highland (1-3) will play Mark Twain (3-2) in the boys consolation finals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the middle school gym.
