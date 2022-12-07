MONROE CITY, Mo. — South Shelby relied on its defense and rebounding during the Monroe City girls basketball tournament semifinal after shots were not falling from the outside.
It paid off with the Lady Birds earning a 58-26 win over Monroe City to advance to the tournament championship game.
"We kind of pride ourselves on our defense," said South Shelby head coach Luke O'Laughlin. "Regardless of how we are shooting, our defense keeps us in the game. We have the ability to score up top and we did a good job of that tonight."
South Shelby was able to capitalize on mistakes from a youthful Monroe City team.
"That's a really good team and I thought we did some good things against them," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "The thing they are really good at is when you make mistakes, they make you pay. You miss small details in some areas and all of the sudden they are running five, seven and ten points off."
Monroe City had some positive moments early on.
Lady Panthers sophomore forward Cahlin Chapman made three early buckets, finishing the game with six points and three rebounds.
"I thought Cahlin had her best game of the year and she gives us a little toughness," Rung said. "I thought she is really growing as a player. Hopefully this is a game she can continue to grow on and she will continue to get better."
Monroe City sophomore guard Mari Gares scored a team-high eight points.
"Mari made some shots for us and got into a rhythm a little bit," Rung said. "When she gets herself into rhythm, she's a pretty good shooter."
The Lady Birds combination of senior Miranda Patterson and sophomore Belle Roush were hard to stop for Monroe City.
Roush and Patterson tied for the team lead with 14 points, with Roush also pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
"They did what they are supposed to do," O'Laughlin said. "They got to the rack. They weren't hitting from the outside tonight, but they did a really good job of getting to the rack and crashing the glass."
Another South Shelby player who was dominant on defense and rebounds was senior Milli Mozee-Williams, who picked up six boards and six points.
"Patterson and Roush really hurt us driving to the basket," Rung said. "When they do miss, Roush and Mozee-Williams just go get it and they are relentless on the boards. They hurt us in the paint and they hurt us on the offensive glass. Those are areas we have some concerns with and we just have to get better at."
Monroe City (1-4) will play in the third-place game on 6 p.m. Friday at the high school gym.
"We are still a young team and we are still learning," Rung said. "We got to continue to get better and practice tomorrow is the first step there. You've got to have a short memory because we do play Friday."
South Shelby (5-0) will play in the tournament championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"We'll do the same thing we always do," O'Laughlin said. "We are going to practice tomorrow and work on us. On Friday, we'll talk about a game plan when we know who we are playing and be ready to go on Saturday."
Palmyra rides fast start to win over Louisiana
Palmyra rode out a fast start in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament semifinal to a 57-50 victory over Louisiana on Wednesday night.
The Panthers scored 12 points before Louisiana was able to score, putting the Bulldogs in an early hole they were unable to climb out of.
"It was real important," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "For any team, it's important to come out quick. It gave us some confidence and helped us sustain through."
Palmyra was aided by some early sharpshooting from senior Tyler Banta, who drained two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter.
Banta finished second on Palmyra in scoring with 15 points.
"He was knocking down some shots with confidence and that's what we needed him to do," Rea said.
Louisiana slowly started creeping back into the game as senior Jack Logan scored nine points in the second quarter after being shut out in the first.
Palmyra had a 30-20 lead by halftime and would lead 41-30 by the end of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little and too late. Junior Ethen Harrison scored eight of his nine points in the fourth.
"We still have some things to shore up," Rea said. "When we start to get a lead, we need to be calmer and take care of what we want instead of doing that just the first four minutes of a game. We are learning and a wins a win."
Logan finished with a team-high 17 points for Louisiana and also led the team with six boards.
Panthers junior Bear Bock led Palmyra with 18 points, while pulling down six boards.
"(Bock) did a good job inside," Rea said.
Palmyra senior Carson Hicks added 12 points and came away with a team-high nine rebounds.
Louisiana (3-2) will play in the third-place game on at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the high school gym.
Palmyra (5-0) will play in the tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Really, it's just getting healthy," Rea said of preparing for Saturday. "We are missing two guys tonight. Some of the other guys have been sick this week. It's making sure we stay healthy and get some rest."
Mark Twain and Paris split tournament games
Oddly enough, Mark Twain and Paris found themselves playing against each other in both the girls and boys consolation semifinals on Wednesday.
Paris defeated Mark Twain 26-20 in the girls consolation semifinal.
Lady Coyotes freshman Reese Sutton led the way in scoring with 11 points.
Lady Tigers junior Taylor Martin scored a team-high nine points.
Paris (2-2) will play in the girls consolation final at 6 p.m. on Friday at the middle school gym.
Mark Twain defeated Paris 53-25 in the boys consolation semifinal.
Tigers senior Conner Eckler scored a team-high 16 points, while Josh Brothers added 10 points.
Coyotes junior Evin Riechmann led his team with six points.
Mark Twain (3-2) will play in the boys consolation final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the middle school gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.