MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City held the lead throughout most of Friday's girls basketball game against Montgomery County, but were unable to hold on in the fourth quarter.
The final quarter featured six different lead changes and two ties, with the Lady Wildcats coming away with a 37-34 win.
"That's a team that can score and we held them to 37 points," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "Half of those points were at the free throw line. They didn't give them any clean looks at the rim. We've got to clean up some fouls, but I'm pleased with our defense."
Early on, Monroe City freshman Naaron Hays was on fire.
Hays would score 10 of the 15 total points from Monroe City in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer that extended the Lady Panthers' lead to 15-10.
Monroe City was only able to score five points in the second quarter, all from junior Lucy Pratt.
Despite that, Monroe City was able to take a 20-18 lead to halftime.
"In terms of execution, they are a little more experienced than we are," Rung said. "We got sped up just a touch there. We got some looks, but we wanted to run (our) offense."
Montgomery County junior guard Malia Rodgers had a strong first half, scoring nine points.
The Monroe City defense held Montgomery County scoreless for the first four-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter until junior guard Maddy Queathem drained a 3-pointer.
The Lady Wildcats' defense also held Monroe City in check during the third quarter, limiting the Lady Panthers to seven points.
Monroe City sophomore Mari Gares scored six of the seven points from the Lady Panthers in the third quarter, helping give Monroe City a 27-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Both team switched leads several times in the fourth quarter until Queathem hit a bucket to take the lead for good for Montgomery County.
"(Montgomery County) are a really good team," Rung said. "I thought in the fourth quarter they won some 50-50 balls on the offensive glass. The 3-pointer that gave them the lead they got three offensive rebounds and a kick out to their best offensive player."
Gares finished with a team-high 14 points for Monroe City, as well as two rebounds.
Hays added 10 points and two rebounds.
"We've got good balance," Rung said. "I thought we did a lot of good things. Naaron (did well) in the first half and Mari did a good job of stepping up in the second half."
Rodgers led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 15 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Queathem racked up 12 points for Montgomery County, while junior forward Olivia Shaw pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Monroe City (3-7) will face Clopton (5-4) in the first round of the Clopton Invitational Tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 in its next game.
"I haven't got to watch (Clopton) yet, but traditionally they are very good," Rung said. "I'm sure it's going to be a dogfight. We'll be ready on Monday to go out and compete."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.