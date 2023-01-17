PALMYRA, Mo. -- No. 5 seed Monroe City played inspired defense and came away with a 41-31 win over No. 4 seed Highland in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Monday.
It was the second win over Highland this season for Monroe City, who previously defeated the Lady Cougars 40-39 in the Monroe City Tournament consolation final on Dec. 9.
"The first game went right to the end," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "They kind of follow the same game pattern. We got a little bit of a lead and they made some runs at you. I think we did a good job of being consistent with our pressure, and offensively we did a better job of taking care of the basketball.
Monroe City raced out to a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 25-14 lead by halftime.
The Lady Cougars came within six points during the fourth quarter, but would not get any closer.
Highland was unable to find any rhythm offensively.
"I think the bottom line is that we came in and we were soft," said Highland head coach Ashton Jaco. "We were not tough. Monroe City is very good defensively and they knocked us off our drive, bumped us as we were cutting and we responded sheepishly."
The Lady Panthers limited Highland senior Ansley Bringer to just eight points, which would lead the Lady Cougars in scoring.
Monroe City made slowing down the explosive Bringer a big part of their game plan.
"Lucy Pratt, Myra Jones and Alivia Chinn did an unbelievable job on her," Rung said. "She's a great player and those three did a very good job on her. Lucky kind of started it and then Myra came in and was outstanding. Then, Alivia got on her a couple of times and did a good job as well."
Monroe City sophomore Mari Gares scored a game-high 15 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch to give the Lady Panthers a cushion.
Lady Panthers sophomore Audri Youngblood added 11 points, while Cahlin Chapman racked up seven points.
"I thought we were pretty balanced," Rung said. "We converted the chances we needed, and Audri got some baskets around the hoop and kind of got us out to a lead. Then, Mari hit a big shot in the fourth to kind of extend the lead. It was a total team effort."
Highland (10-6) will face Mark Twain (0-13) in the consolation semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"They have better be fired up to play on Wednesday," Jaco said. "We can't pick and choose when we decide to play against teams. It doesn't matter who we are playing. It's not the wins and losses. It's winning or losing the right way and tonight we didn't do anything the right way."
Monroe City (7-7) will face Palmyra (13-3) in the tournament semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Palmyra is pretty good," Rung said. "They are the top seed in the tournament and they are receiving votes in the state rankings. We'll have to be ready to go."
