PALMYRA, Mo. -- Monroe City defeated its arch rival Palmyra 9-6 in a battle of Panthers at Flower City Park on Thursday.
Carter Jones earned the win on the mound for Monroe City after going five innings with eight strikeouts.
Carson Miller picked up the save after pitching the final two innings in relief with two strikeouts.
Dylan Ross went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Monroe City, while Corey Weiss went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Monroe City (2-4) will host (1-4) South Shelby (8-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Palmyra (0-8) will play at Moberly (6-7) in its next game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Liberty came away with a 6-5 home win over non-conference opponent Payson Seymour on Thursday.
Landon Deege pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts; while scattering six hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Deege also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk, run and two RBIs.
Devon Funk came through with a key two-out, two-RBI double.
Levi Hoener went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs.
Payson Seymour (4-7) play at Triopia in its next game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Liberty (3-5) will host Camp Point in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. With the game being moved to Liberty, Camp Point will remain the home team.
Quincy High School continued its hot streak, defeating Springfield 5-3 in a road girls soccer game on Thursday.
Devils forward Breighlyn Thomas scored two goals to start off the game.
Taylor Routh, Grace Shackleton and Bri Lannerd each scored a goal each.
QHS (7-0-2) will host Jacksonville in its next game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team fell to Pleasant Plains 5-2 in a road game on Thursday.
Forward Lia Quintero scored both goals, while midfielder Anna Keck contributed two assists.
QND (9-4-1) will face Villa Duchesne in the Hannibal Tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Payson Seymour softball team defeated Liberty 10-5 in a road game on Thursday.
Liberty led 2-1 after three innings, with the Indians coming through with a seven-run top of the fourth to take a commanding lead.
Bryn Buescher earned the win on the mound for Payson after going six innings with three strikeouts. She allowed seven hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Liberty pitcher Jacie Blair threw a complete game in a losing effort. She had six strikeouts and allowed eight hits, one walk and five earned runs.
Megan Kirby went 1-for-4 with three runs and a solo home run for the Indians.
Ella Archer went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Josie Fessler went 2-for-4 with a run.
Ally Lefringhouse went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for the Eagles, while Ava Heming went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Liberty (2-7) will host Barry Western in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Payson (4-9) will face Southeastern in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24.
