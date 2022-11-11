MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City stuck to the same formula in the Class 1 District 6 championship game against South Shelby that has brought the Panthers so much success this season.
The combination of power running and stingy defense on a chilly Friday evening led to a 52-12 win for Monroe City, clinching its second straight district title.
"We were OK with it being cold," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "That was the thing, we wanted to come out and stay in our run-heavy sets. That was the goal. I think we are pretty good at it and there were no secrets."
Panthers junior running back Waylon DeGrave had a monster game, rushing for five touchdowns.
It was quite the turnaround for DeGrave, who only ran for 14 yards and no touchdowns during the previous meeting against South Shelby on Sept. 16.
"I definitely wanted to get my revenge and I didn't run the ball very many times the last time we played, but this revenge was pretty nice," DeGrave said. "It does feel good. I give all the credit to my line. They blocked really good tonight."
Monroe City wasted no time, scoring on their first offensive play on a 67-yard touchdown run by junior Waylon DeGrave. After a two-point conversion by senior Cameron Jones, the Panthers took a quick 8-0 lead.
The Panthers came up with a turnover on downs in South Shelby's first offensive drive, the first of several defensive stops by Monroe City.
"I think we just stayed resilient, stayed tough and stuck to the game plan," DeGrave said. "Coach (Brock) Edris put a heck of one out there for us. We just stuck with it, and it worked out."
After a 39-yard run by DeGrave, senior fullback Ceaton Pennewell knocked in a one-yard touchdown run to put Monroe City up 14-0.
Monroe City came up with another big defensive stop after the Cardinals reached the red zone, holding them to a turnover on downs at the 11-yard line.
Just a couple plays later, Jones broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run. After a two-point conversion by DeGrave, Monroe City took a 22-0 lead.
After Monroe City stopped South Shelby on a fourth down for the third straight time, the Panthers struck again with a 19-yard touchdown run by DeGrave and a two-point run by Jones to take a 30-0 lead.
Pennewell scooped up a South Shelby fumble on a botched screen pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. After a DeGrave two-point conversion, Monroe City took a commanding 38-0 lead.
"They were flying around," Kirby said. "We understood the sticks and we knew what we could give up and what we couldn't. I thought they really stepped up to the plate."
Monroe City forced a turnover on downs by South Shelby for the fourth time, but fumbled the ball back to the Cardinals on its first offensive play.
South Shelby capitalized when Trey Countryman threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to P.J. Schmidt near the end of the first half, which narrowed Monroe City's lead to 38-6.
The Cardinals would score in their first possession of the second half when junior running back Kendal Hammond ran in a 19-yard touchdown.
Monroe City responded with a drive of its own that finished up with a three-yard touchdown run by DeGrave early in the fourth quarter.
DeGrave scored his fifth touchdown later in the fourth quarter when he broke free for a 50-yard run to the end zone.
South Shelby added one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Countryman threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Wiseman.
South Shelby finishes the season with an 8-4 record.
Monroe City (12-0) will host Lincoln (11-1) next Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
"When I heard the score and they said we get to play this thing at home, it's so awesome," Kirby said. "Our crowd is good and my family is coming up from six to seven hours away. We've got other kids with families coming from all over. Our student section is phenomenal and our band plays awesome. There's just so many good things about play at home."
Bowling Green takes down Hallsville, wins district title
Bowling Green is moving on to the Class 2 state quarterfinals after defeating Hallsville 57-8 in the Class 2 District 7 championship game.
It is the second straight district championship for the Bobcats. Stats were not available at press time.
Bowling Green (11-0) will play at Lafayette County on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 2 state quarterfinal.
