MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Six is a magical number for Monroe City.
Monroe City won its sixth straight district title on Saturday, defeating Highland 69-40 in the Class 3 District 6 championship game.
"It feels good," said Monroe City senior guard Kyle Hays. "We knew if we wanted to win, we had to come out strong and finish out our four years."
The Panthers were raining 3-pointers on Highland from the start of the game, scoring a total of 11 of them throughout the contest.
"I thought we pushed the ball well in transition and we caught them in some rotations," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "Some guys were getting open and sharing the basketball, and it built confidence in each other to shoot. Shots were falling for us tonight and that's good for big games."
Panthers senior guard Joshua Talton set the tone in the first quarter, scoring two of Monroe City's five 3-pointers in the quarter.
Monroe City seniors Josiah Talton, Hays and Cade Chapman also joined in the action with 3-pointers to help the Panthers take a 19-8 lead after a quarter of play.
"It just shows us what we can really do," Hays said. "We still got to go in the gym and put up shots. That's the only way you get good at shooting is putting up shot after shot."
Highland senior Cameron Bringer scored six of the Cougars' eight points in the first half.
The Cougars came within six points of Monroe City's lead early in the second quarter, but Monroe City regained momentum with a 3-pointer from Hays and a bucket from Joshua Talton.
Panthers senior forward Jaedyn Robertson had a strong second quarter, scoring eight points.
Robertson also had a buzzer-beater 3-pointer at the end of the first half to give the Panthers a 38-16 lead to halftime. It was his second 3-pointer of the second quarter for Robertson.
"It happened naturally," Robertson said. "We'll come out sometimes and have a good game like that."
The Cougars could only manage eight points in the second quarter with senior Alex Meyer being held scoreless in the first half after scoring 21 points in Friday's semifinal win over Palmyra.
"We had a game plan going into it," Hays said. "We just knew we would have to harass them and not let them get any open shots. Be menaces all night to them and I think that's what we did."
Meyer came back to score 12 points in the second half, which led Highland in scoring.
Mallett went from 20 points in Friday's semifinal win to just six points against Monroe City, while Bringer was limited to nine points.
"It was definitely the focal point," Edris said. "The first game that we played against Highland in the Monroe City Tournament, we did a pretty good job. The second time we played, I didn't think we did a good job. (Mallett and Meyer) are two All-Conference type of players."
Monroe City continued to control the tempo of the game in the second half, scoring 31 points in the final two quarters.
"Coach always talks about playing all four quarters and that's what we did tonight," Robertson said. "We started off really good."
Joshua Talton led Monroe City in scoring with 19 points and also pulled down three rebounds. Robertson added 15 points and a rebound.
Highland finishes the season with an 18-10 record.
No. 2 ranked Monroe City (22-4) will play Duchesne (13-16) in the Class 3 sectionals on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at Francis Howell Central High School.
"We will watch a lot of film and try to get a scouting report together," Edris said. "We'll have two days to prepare (starting on) Monday. We'll get in the gym and try to put a game plan together for Wednesday. I know our kids will be excited to play in a big game like that."
