PALMYRA, Mo. — On Saturday, the Palmyra football team will play in its eighth state semifinal game in program history.
The Panthers have won only once previously.
“That’s not a very good record,” Palmyra senior quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said.
It might not be, but it is good motivation, something the Panthers have in spades heading into the Class 2 state semifinal game against St. Pius X at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.
“If you disregard that motivation and just think about the state semifinal game, I think our team has enough motivation as it is,” Lehenbauer said. “We want to get back there.”
To do so, the Panthers (12-0) will have to get past an incredibly talented team on the other side. The Warriors (11-0) are averaging 30.6 points per game and giving up 12.6 points per contest.
Those numbers are eerily similar to Palmyra, which enters Saturday averaging 32 points per game and allowing 14.3 points per game.
“I think that it’s strengths vs. strengths here,” Lehenbauer said.
The Warriors are led offensively by quarterback Jack Mosh, who has completed 95 of 159 passes for 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns this season with six interceptions. The majority of those targets go to David Deters, who has caught 43 passes for 723 yards and seven touchdowns, the only Warrior with more than 12 total catches.
St. Pius X also gets it done on the ground, amassing 1,350 yards rushing with 19 rushing, an average of 112.5 rushing yards per game.
While Deters is dangerous, Palmyra defensive stalwart Weston King believes the true threat is the Warriors’ rushing attack.
“They definitely like to get downhill and run the ball, but they have a passing attack, too,” King said. “You have to be on the lookout for that, but their bread and butter is running the football. I think our defense is up to that task.”
To back up King’s point, the Palmyra rushing defense has been particularly stingy in the postseason. Through three playoff games, the Panthers have given up just 293 yards rushing while holding opponents to less than 3 yards per carry.
That doesn’t mean the Panthers aren’t anticipating the Warriors to run.
“It’s going to be a slobberknocker,” Palmyra defensive coordinator Tyler Krietemeyer said. “Line up and see who wants to be a bigger bully, that’s what it’s going to turn into.”
It will be that way on both sides of the ball, too. St. Pius X boasts a stingy defense that has allowed just 12 points in the postseason.
“They’re a pretty scattered team,” Lehenbauer said. “They do a lot of different things on defense.”
That can cause confusion up front.
“They just kind of like to throw guys every which way, and that can kind of make it hard to read with what we do,” said King, who also plays offensive line. “We just have to come out here and know our jobs and know our responsibilities, and up front we have to communicate with what we have to do.”
All of Palmyra’s previous playoff opponents have been rematches from regular season victories. This is the first time the Panthers and Warriors have met since the 2000 state championship game, but King isn’t worried about the unfamiliarity.
“We have played three new teams this year, and some of them being on three days or three hours notice,” King said. “Having done that already this year, I feel like that gives us a slight advantage.”
It is a rematch of Palmyra’s lone appearance in a state championship game, a 34-21 defeat at the hands of St. Pius X. None of the current players on the roster were born when that game was played, but don’t tell them that.
“Once a Panther, always a Panther,” Lehenbauer said. “We have to revenge our loss from the state championship game from quite a while ago.”
It’s also yet another chance to play in a season where nothing has been guaranteed.
“With everything going on this year, it’s really been one game at a time the whole year,” King said. “The playoffs is different, yes, but it’s really a lot the same the whole year. Not knowing whether you will play next week so you better play this game like it’s your last.”