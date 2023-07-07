QUINCY -- Led by a talented group of seniors, Quincy Notre Dame went on a magical run all the way to the Class 1A state championship during the 2022 season.
QND will move forward to the 2023 season minus 10 contributors from last year's senior class, including All-State forward Tanner Anderson.
"There are a lot of newer players that have some experience that were on the state championship team, but they are not going to be reserves and they are going to be starters this year," said QND head coach Greg Reis. "It's a big step for them having to replace the 10 seniors we had last year."
With the school's all-time leading scorer Anderson preparing for his freshman season at St. Louis University, the Raiders will look for a new offensive identity.
Incoming senior Leo Cann and incoming sophomore Cole Henkenmeier complimented Anderson in scoring last season and came up big down the stretch and into the playoff run.
Brock Krueger, Rylan Fischer, Brock Krueger and Nolan Heck will also be looked to for offense with QND going with a committee of players to replace Anderson's production.
"There's a lot of really good talent that we have," Cann said. "If they are willing to work and if they can have the mindset to listen to all of the coaches, then we will have a lot of talent to work with. Especially in the sophomore class."
Cann and his teammates have been working on improvement during the summer, as well as developing team chemistry.
"We're just getting players more comfortable on the ball," Cann said. "A lot of fitness and making sure that the players are working out and going for runs, even outside of soccer. Just getting the team together as much as we can and working a lot on our defensive line and positioning."
Although the defense will have new faces, QND brings back experience at goalkeeper.
Max Frericks was sharp in front of the net during the 2022 state championship run and will return as one of QND's leaders for his upcoming senior season.
"Max is really gifted," Reis said. "He's got a big frame. He's 6' 2" and probably close to 200 pound and he controls the box really well. His distribution skills and his feet skills are very good for a goalie as well. He's got a nice goal kick and punt. He's really got the entire package."
Frericks will have mostly new starters on defense in front of him, with the exception of Brody Jones.
"Pretty much just getting our defensive line figured out," Frericks said. "Getting our center backs more comfortable with the ball. We got a whole new back line from last year so we are getting more comfortable moving up the field with the ball and getting them ready for the season."
Frericks will also be an asset to his defenders, helping position them and adapt to the starting role.
"(Frericks) is a really good player," Cann said. "He's going to help out coach and that back line as much as he can. Barking at them the entire game, but that's what he needs to do and it will help out our defensive line a lot."
While there are several players who will be first-time starters, they were able to experience the state championship run coming off the bench last season.
Reis said QND will take some lumps early on and improve as the season goes on.
"They have been around the program for three years and they know the expectations are really high here and always has been," Reis said. "They don't want to be the group to let it down. They don't want to be the group who drops off. I think you are going to see some players step up and play beyond what they are capable of, especially later in the year."
Those high expectations are echoed by Reis' players.
"We've gone (to state) three out of four years, not counting the covid year, so we are pretty comfortable with the expectations," Frericks said. "It's always a goal and it's always an expectation. It's going to be hard this year having such a big senior class (graduated) like we had last year. But we are going to try to fight for it."
QND has won four state championships during Reis' tenure as head coach, which he will be entering his 28th season at the helm this fall.
The senior leaders feel that the team will develop as the year goes on.
"I think we really have the ability to go back to state," Cann said. "It's going to be quite the grind and a lot of players are going to have to step up, but I do think it's doable if we all come together like we did last year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.