The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its district football brackets over the weekend, showing area teams their playoff paths.
Hannibal (6-2) is seeded second Class 4 District 4 and received a bye in the first round. The Pirates will host the winner of Friday’s matchup between third-seeded Mexico and sixth-seeded Fulton on Nov. 6 in the district semifinals at Porter Stadium. Hannibal could face top-seeded Moberly in the district finals, a chance to avenge a 14-13 loss to the Spartans earlier this season.
Two local teams received a bye in Class 2 District 6, with Palmyra (9-0) seeded first and Monroe City (7-2) seeded second. Monroe City will host the winner of third-seeded Bowling Green (6-3) and sixth-seeded Clopton (3-5) on Nov. 6, while Palmyra awaits the winner of Friday’s first round game between fourth-seeded Clark County (3-4) and fifth-seeded Highland (3-4). The Indians defeated the Cougars 26-14 in a matchup earlier this season in Ewing, Mo.
In Class 1 District 2, Mark Twain (3-5) is seeded second and will host seventh-seeded South Shelby (0-7) in the first round on Friday night, while sixth-seeded Louisiana (1-7) will travel to face the No. 3 seed Principia.
Scotland County (3-6) was seeded sixth in Class 1 District 7 and will travel to face third-seeded Princeton (6-3), while Knox County (2-6) is the No. 7 seed and heads to take on second-seeded Milan (8-1).
In 8-Man District 2, North Shelby (7-2) is seeded second and received a bye. The Raiders will host the winner of third-seeded Norborne and sixth-seeded Schuyler County on No. 6.