ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Quincy High School was firing on all cylinders on Friday night with the Blue Devils drubbing Western Big 6 foe Rock Island 42-7.
"I know it sounds cliché, but it's about going 1-0 every week and just continue to collect wins," said QHS head coach Rick Little. "I think whenever you get into conference play and start to collect those wins, it means even more. The guys are definitely happy about it."
The QHS defense did not allow any points until the fourth quarter, just missing out on a shutout.
QHS combined for 439 total yards offense.
"I thought our ability to run and throw the football, we were really good at," Little said. "Obviously that's something we feel good about. Our defensive play as well. We played really solid defense."
The Devils recorded a safety by Ryan Mast and Ryan Cashman to end Rock Island's first possession and take a 2-0 lead.
Bradyn Little then threw a eight-yard touchdown pass to Caden Johannessen, the first of three for the junior QHS quarterback.
Jeraius Rice ran in a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter to increase the Devils lead to 15-0.
The Devils closed out the first half with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Little to Adon Byquist to go up 21-0.
Byquist caught his second touchdown pass in the third quarter, a 55-yarder from Little.
Rice popped off two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, a 23-yarder and a one-yarder.
QHS (3-0) will host Moline in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
"We play a tough Moline team," Little said. "Obviously its a team that won our league last year. Doesn't get any easier, but the guys will be focused and we'll continue to work to improve to clean up areas we need to clean up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.