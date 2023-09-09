QHS vs QND

Bradyn Little turns on the speed and runs the ball into the end zone during the Blue Devils home opener against the Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Quincy High School was firing on all cylinders on Friday night with the Blue Devils drubbing Western Big 6 foe Rock Island 42-7.

"I know it sounds cliché, but it's about going 1-0 every week and just continue to collect wins," said QHS head coach Rick Little. "I think whenever you get into conference play and start to collect those wins, it means even more. The guys are definitely happy about it."

