MENDON, Ill. -- With clocks springing forward it means more than an extra hour of daylight, it's signals the start of the baseball season.
The Unity baseball team is aspiring to finish this year’s season with a winning record, in consideration to their 8-11 record and third place spot in the West Central-South last season.
“I want us to be at least above .500,” said Unity junior Cody Shaffer. “That is a good thing for us to have as a goal. I want to be able to compete against teams and they wake up that day thinking ‘ugh we have to play Unity today.’”
Shaffer plays a key role on the team as a three-year-vet and will play at pitcher, catcher, and shortstop.
“It’s always nice to be able to play anywhere on the field,” said Shaffer. “It's a gift if coach wants me to play a certain position and I'm able to do it to the best of my ability and still help the team out.”
Shaffer will not be the only pawn the coach is moving around on the diamond, as the lineup remains unsolidified until the team gets the chance to truly hit the field.
“This year we’re fortunate because I have 24 guys,” said Unity head coach Tyler McAllister. “It's the most I've ever had… we got a lot of guys in the mix that will be kind of competing for spots.”
The team is relatively young with an abundant freshman class of 10 joining the team.
“We’re going to be real young,” said McAllister. “We’re gonna have two freshmen starting on the left side of the infield, and I also have several younger guys at the freshmen level that had a good camp this spring.”
Simultaneously, the team has quite a bit of experience with eight returning seniors.
“With the experience we have playing throughout high school and all the way back to t-ball we have (an upperhand),” said Carter Kasparie. “Having that bond and having played together before, we know each other and what each other’s next move is gonna be.”
The Mustangs will be able to test out their blended veteran and rookie lineup on Friday at the Play the Turf Series in Jacksonville.
2023 Schedule
March 17 -- Play the Turf Series
March 21 -- at Payson Seymour
March 23 -- Griggsville-Perry
April 7 -- at Camp Point Central
April 14 -- at Southeastern
April 19 -- Bushnell-Prairie City
April 24 -- Quincy Notre Dame
April 25 -- at Illini West
May 1 -- Rushville-Industry
May 11 -- Camp Point Central
May 12 -- at Pleasant Hill/Western
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.