PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County will have a new look on the mound this season.
The Mustangs graduated two of the top pitchers in Northeast Missouri from last year's team, southpaws Spencer Whetstone and Cooper Stotts, now a freshman at Quincy University.
Marion County head coach Hank Whetstone will go with a combination of pitchers to replace those innings, with Root Cheney, Jackson Stewart, Joey Lagemann, Porter Britt and Jonathan Goodwin being used on the mound.
"I think it's just getting those first game jitters out," Whetstone said. "Even though we're young, I've got some kids who have a lot of experience playing ball as playing youth baseball, so I'm excited about that. (We lost) two of the top pitchers in Northeast Missouri. I think we have a lot of positives than negatives, but pitching is a lot in baseball."
During spring practices, Whetstone has been focusing on the basics.
"It's been about fundamental hitting and fundamental defense," Whetstone said. "We still do try to put a game plan together for each game, but still just try to be very fundamental on both sides of that and good things will happen from there."
Cheney is a versatile player and will catch when not on the mound, but also play other positions. Nick Kelso will split time with Cheney behind the plate.
The infield will have a new look this season with only Lagemann returning as the shortstop.
"We're going to have a few younger guys in the infield this year compared to last year," Whetstone said. "Of course, last year I had the young guys on there too and those guys are now upperclassmen. It looks like last year and we're going to try to figure some things out."
Stewart will return to center field and will be surrounded by Goodwin and Cannon Wolfe, who moves from second base.
"I think my outfield will be in pretty good shape because I got some options," Whetstone said. "Jackson Stewart will start in center field again just to have some experience and good baseball IQ out there."
Marion County will mix in freshman Paden Olson and Wyatt Tuley into the lineup.
Offensively, the Mustangs will try to manufacture runs and utilize its speed.
"Until we find out what we have with the bats, I think we have to (play small ball)," Whetstone said. "I think we have some decent bats, but I don't think we have anybody who's a power hitter. We'll have to run the bases well."
Marion County finished last season with a 7-7 record and fell to Knox County 7-1 in the Class 1 District 13 quarterfinal.
"Amongst myself and the players, our goal is to be at least .500 or better," Whetstone said. "We would like to win a district game."
2023 Schedule
April 4 -- Wellsville-Middletown
April 15 -- Marion County Triangular
April 18 -- at North Shelby
May 8 -- Missouri Military Academy
