2023 Marion County baseball.jpg

The 2023 Marion County baseball team. Front row left to right: Jonathan Goodwin, Nick Kelso, Root Cheney, Cannon Wolfe, Nathan Wright, Paden Olson and Colton Swisher. Back row: Riley Baldwin, Joey Lagemann, Mac Keilholz, Porter Britt, Jackson Stewart and Wyatt Tuley.

 Contributed Photo

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County will have a new look on the mound this season.

The Mustangs graduated two of the top pitchers in Northeast Missouri from last year's team, southpaws Spencer Whetstone and Cooper Stotts, now a freshman at Quincy University.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.