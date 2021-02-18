MENDON, Ill. — Unity girls basketball coach Brad Begeman had all but accepted he wasn’t going to get to 200 wins in the 2020-21 season.
After ending last season with 197 victories, Begeman lost hope of a basketball season to reach the career milestone before the IHSA relaxed regulations and allowed for a shortened basketball season.
Two victories to start the year brought Begeman to 199, but to get to 200 on Thursday his girls would have to handle a tough task in Class 2 No. 3 Quincy Notre Dame. The Mustangs proved up to the challenge, however, defeating the Raiders 57-50 to earn Begeman his 200th victory.
“Somehow word got out to the girls, and we couldn’t talk in the locker room so we had to talk in the cafeteria and they were all excited,” Begeman said of the mood after the game. “I was trying to talk and they were all excited and hugging me and high-fiving me and stuff. It was kind of a cheerful thing.
“To get it against a program as respected as much as Notre Dame and for all of my girls to play as hard as they did all four quarters, that was one of the things I will remember forever, honestly.”
Begeman was nervous heading into the game too with how little he had been able to prepare his team after practices had been canceled by winter weather leading up to Thursday.
“All we had was basically one day to prepare for Notre Dame, and they got to play last night,” Begeman said. “It’s so huge with the way this year is going on getting in the gym, so that was the biggest worry for me. If we could have had Monday and Tuesday to get ready I was good with it, but it was just one night last night. But I thought we did great.”
What truly separated the Mustangs (3-0) was the way it started off quarters. After trailing 13-10 to end the first quarter, Unity came out in the second with a 7-0 run to take a 17-13 advantage.
At the start of the third quarter with a 23-21 lead, the Mustangs scored on their first two possessions and held QND (3-2) scoreless to extend the lead to 27-21. The same happened to start the fourth, with Unity turning a 34-29 lead into a 38-29 advantage by scoring on its first two possessions.
“So much of girls basketball is mental, and a lot of the girls matured tonight,” Begeman said.
Where the Mustangs grew in their maturity, Raiders coach Eric Orne believed it was his team’s lack of maturity that led to the loss.
“We didn’t want to take it on our responsibility to really battle tonight,” Orne said. “That toughness is going to have to come in the next few weeks, it’s going to be a battle every night. Tonight showed what we need to work on tremendously.”
It also didn’t help that QND was missing its second leading scorer in sophomore Blair Eftink, who suffered a hand injury that will likely keep her out for the remainder of the season. Sophomore forward Abbey Schreacke kept her scoring punch going with 30 points, giving her at least 30 in back-to-back nights, but only three other Raiders scored in the game.
“The significance of Blair’s injury showed up tonight,” Orne said. “We haven’t had a chance to practice without her, so missing your second-leading scorer and good guard play, we have to make some adjustments.”
Unity saw a much more even scoring attack. Brooklyn Steifel had 18 points to lead the Mustangs, while Ashlynn Arnsmann finished with 14 and Kyra Carothers finished with nine points.
“They were the aggressors tonight, and that was probably the biggest thing that separated us,” Orne said. “They had five players that were working together and being aggressive. I commend Unity on a great gameplan and taking the ball right at us and making us have mistakes. That’s what they did tonight and that’s why they came away with the win.”