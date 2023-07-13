MENDON, Ill. -- The Unity-Payson football program has been on an upward trajectory the past couple of seasons.
Unity-Payson have had two straight winning regular seasons, only to end up with a first round exit.
The feeling around summer camp is wanting to take that next step.
"My main goal is to win a playoff game because all my (past) years in high school, we've gotten to the playoffs but we've never gotten to win the first game of the playoffs," said Mustangs senior wideout/cornerback Cody Shaffer. "I feel like that would be a big accomplishment for not just us, but the whole school and kind of what we've been building the past couple of years."
The Mustangs were 6-4 in 2022 and lost two games by a combined three points, while also falling to conference rival Camp Point Central 30-8 in Week 3 and Knoxville 33-14 in the postseason opener.
Camp Point Central is a roadblock for the Mustangs in the North Division of the West Central Conference, with the Panthers coming off a second place finish in Class 1A last season.
"One of our main goals we have every year is to try to beat Central, but that's something we've always strived for," said Mustangs senior left guard/nose tackle Brady Muegge. "I think we are going to have a real good year this year. I'm hoping to go at least 8-1. We were really close to being 8-1 last year, but I think we'll be able to push through and do a better job this year."
With the graduation of three-year starter Ryle Duke, the Mustangs will have a new quarterback under center for the 2023 season.
Unity-Payson is holding a competition between Sawyer Allen and Connor Howell during summer camp and practices for starting quarterback position.
"Both of them have been working their butts off this summer," said Unity-Payson head coach Matt Woodworth. "They've done very well in 7-on-7s this year and are making good progress. They are making it a tough decision for me and that's what I'm hoping for. So I'm going to have a good quarterback either way. The best man will win and we'll be a better team for the competition."
Whoever wins the starting role as signal caller will have a returning First Team All-Conference wide receiver to throw to -- Shaffer.
"I'm just going to help both out the best I can by catching the ball and just being the best receiver I can be," Shaffer said. "Helping them out and figuring out who's going to be that starting quarterback going into Week 1."
Muegge said the offensive line will help give the eventual starter at quarterback protection and time in the pocket and help adjust to taking on the new role.
"I've mainly been focusing on explosiveness and getting off the ball quicker," Muegge said. "Just trying to beat the other man off the ball and having a lot more strength. I've done a lot of strength training this summer."
Another big hole to fill is replacing Bryan Dieker, who was a force on both sides of the ball.
Dieker rushed for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, while also catching 26 passes for 445 yards and six touchdowns.
"I think our running game will be and an adjustment we got to make, especially losing Dieker this year," Muegge said. "But I think the personnel that we got coming up this year will be able to help fill those shoes."
Opposing defenses will now be focused on Shaffer.
"(Shaffer) is somebody we can run the offense through and he'll help open up other guys," Woodworth said. "Not only in the passing game, but the running game as well."
As good as Dieker was offensively, he made his biggest impact on defense.
Dieker was an honorable mention All-State linebacker in 2022 who made 112 tackles, had four sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles.
"Bryan is a once in a decade, if not once in a generation type of player, with just the ability and natural instincts that he had on the defensive side of the ball," Woodworth said. "He's been a huge part of our offense and defense for the past couple of years. It's super hard to replace that and we're not going to do that with one kid."
Woodworth added that the Mustangs have several starters from last year's team returning on defense.
"I think we got a good group of kids and we are going to be good up front with the defensive line again," Woodworth said. "We've got some linebackers who have been working really hard. Stepping up to try to fill his shoes."
Leading the secondary will be Shaffer, who excels at coverage.
Shaffer has been helping his younger teammates during summer practices.
"I've always prided myself on being a leader and setting a good example for the younger kids," Shaffer said. "Showing them if you show out and work hard, you are going to get what you want and the goals that you set out to achieve."
Several younger players have been stepping up into expanded roles.
"We got a couple of sophomores that I think are going to come in and do a great job this year," Muegge said. "Even some junior that are going to help fill those shoe of the seniors that left last year."
The Mustangs bring back kicker Ethan Voss, who did well in kickoffs last season.
A big focus during summer camp has been working on improvement of special teams kickoff and punt return coverage.
"We've got a good group of underclassmen who are going to help us on our coverage on special teams," Woodworth said. "We had a few hiccups there last season here and there giving up big returns and leaving opposing offenses with a short field. I'm hoping the kids we are going to have there, we'll be improved in that area."
Unity-Payson has had a good turnout over the summer as the program enters its 19th year of being a co-opt.
Woodworth said there are some challenges in coordinating events, but it's been beneficial to both schools.
"Payson never had football before they co-opted with us," Woodworth said. "So with Unity, we were in a position to where we needed the help and we've always had varsity starters from Payson. It's been very beneficial and I think it's made us stronger ass a program with having the best of both worlds from each school."
