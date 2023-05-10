MENDON, Ill. -- Quincy High School had a lead for much of the first five innings of Wednesday's road baseball game against Mendon Unity.
The Blue Devils would be unable to hold it with the Mustangs gaining the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning and holding on for a 8-6 win.
Cody Shaffer pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to earn the win after giving up eight hits, two walks and five earned runs.
Jansen Lawson started the game for QHS and had a no-decision after going three innings with one strikeout and allowing three hits, two walks and one earned run.
Alex Logan pitched 1.1 innings in relief and was the losing pitcher after going 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and allowing four hits, three walks and two earned runs. Kyle Taylor pitched the final 1.2 innings for the Devils.
QHS third baseman Brady Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Devils shortstop Blake Bunch with 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Unity shortstop Avery Frese went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI.
Mustangs third baseman Sawyer Allen went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Unity (10-8) will host Camp Point Central (12-11) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
QHS (12-15) will host Brown County (20-9) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Liberty wins with big third inning
Liberty defeated Pleasant Hill/Western 20-1 in Wednesday's home baseball game, aided by a 12-run third inning.
Jackson Sims earned the win on the mound for Liberty after going three innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing one hit, one walk and one unearned run. Wil Maas pitched a scoreless inning in relief with two strikeouts.
Landon Deege went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases, four runs and two RBIs.
Liberty (7-15) will play at West Hancock (14-9) to close out the regular season on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Central upends QND
Camp Point Central defeated Quincy Notre Dame 2-1 in Wednesday's home softball game, ending a five-game winning streak by the Raiders.
Camp Point (9-18) will play at West Central (5-12) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
QND (20-4) will host O'Fallon (9-13) in its next game at noon on Saturday.
Barry Western wins on senior night
Barry Western softball celebrated off senior night with a 10-9 walk-off win over Payson Seymour on Wednesday, capped off by a walk-off two-run home run by Paige Wombles.
It was the second of two home runs Wombles would hit on Wednesday, leading Western with three hits.
Skylar Bainter homered in the first inning for Western.
Faith Lynch came away with the win in the circle after coming in for one inning in relief with one strikeout.
Western (13-6-1) will host Pittsfield (11-15) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Brown County defeats Illini West
Brown County defeated Illini West 4-1 in a home baseball game on Wednesday.
Sam Carr earned the win on the mound for the Hornets after going six innings with five strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, two walks and one earned run.
Reece Shoup went 4.1 innings with three strikeouts in a losing effort for the Chargers, allowing four hits, three walks and four earned runs.
Brown County (20-9) will play a road game against Quincy High School (12-15) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Illini West (15-12) will play a road game against Cuba/Spoon River Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Palmyra falls to Kirksville
Palmyra closed out the baseball regular season with a 13-0 road loss to Kirksville on Wednesday.
Drew Comer started the game for the Panthers and went 2.2 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing three hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Gavin Greving and Ethan Tallman pitched in relief for the Panthers.
Colby Cook went 1-for-2, while Comer drew a walk.
Palmyra (1-19) will face Monroe City (3-12) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament at South Shelby High School on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
Liberty softball falls
The Liberty softball team fell to Pleasant Hill 11-1 in Wednesday's road game.
Reese Vance went 1-for-2 with a RBI.
Jade Blair pitched a complete game for Liberty in a losing effort.
Liberty (10-14-1) will host Pittsfield (11-15) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
