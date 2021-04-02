MENDON, Ill. — The Unity-Payson football team’s late-game magic continued Friday night.
The Mustangs — whose 20 points during their first two games came in the fourth quarter or overtime — scored three touchdowns during the final seven minutes to rally for a 35-19 Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division victory over Beardstown at Unity High School.
U-P (3-0, 3-0 WIVC North) fell behind 19-0 in the first half, allowing more points in the first 24 minutes than it had in the first two games combined.
“The initial punch definitely kind of shocked us a little bit,” Mustangs coach Conner McLaughlin said.
Junior Riker Triplett righted the ship with a 13-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Aidan Obert with 30 seconds remaining before halftime, then on the first drive of the second half Benet Duesterhaus took a short pass from Obert and turned it into a 60-yard score to cut the lead to 19-14.
“If you’re able to score at the end of the first half and then turn around and get the ball and score in the second half, that 14 points can be a huge momentum shifter,” McLaughlin said. “And that’s exactly what we did.”
With Unity still trailing 19-14 in the fourth quarter, Bryson Muegge recovered a fumble at the Beardstown 5-yard line. On the next play, Bryan Dieker scored on a 5-yard run and ran in the two-point for a 22-19 lead with 6:54 left.
An interception by Dieker at the Beardstown 26 led to an Obert 10-yard scoring run and a 28-19 lead with 3:31 left.
Vincent Magliaocchetti put the game out of reach with a 2-yard touchdown run with 30.5 seconds left.
Obert finished 10 of 26 for 167 yards. Beardstown quarterback Jacob Pate was 11 of 33 for 159 yards and a touchdown pass.
McLaughlin was proud of how his team fought back for a victory, and even prouder of how many players contributed along the comeback trail.
“At some point, everyone is going to get that call. It’s all about can you answer that call and answer in the time of need,” McLaughlin said. “That’s what makes good teams great, when you have those players that can make those plays. And when the opportunity comes, they all do it together.”