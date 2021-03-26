CONCORD, Ill. — For the second time in as many games, the Unity-Payson football team found itself in a dog fight against a Western Illinois Valley Conference game.
The Mustangs were locked into a 0-0 tie with Triopia on Friday night heading into the fourth quarter, but the U-P offense started to build some momentum.
That momentum crescendoed with a 40-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cecil Hunt to put the Mustangs ahead 8-0 with 10:46 remaining in the game. The score and subsequent 2-point conversion pass from Aiden Obert to Brett Bristow proved to be the only points of the game, as U-P won 8-0 over the Trojans to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“We’ve got a tough group of kids,” Mustangs coach Conner McLaughlin said. “Everything with this season and what it is, the shortness of it and not having the time to prepare like we are used to, we knew there had to be something that had to make us stick out, and it’s their grit, their effort, their toughness. I think that was on display again tonight.”
Not only are the Mustangs tough, they know how to step up when their numbers are called. In a 12-6 overtime victory to start the season last Saturday against Jacksonville Routt, it was Benet Duesterhaus and Ryker Triplett who stepped up and made offensive plays to win the game in the fourth quarter.
On Friday, it was Hunt who got to play the role of hero.
“We have a lot of kids that can make that big play, it’s just going to be which one on which night,” McLaughlin said. “Probably the greatest thing about all of it is all of them want to see each and every one of them have their night. They all want to see each other succeed and have that night, and that’s pretty special to watch.”
Hunt accounted for 73 of the Mustangs’ 181 total yards, averaging more than 9 yards per carry.
“It was nice to get Cecil out in the open and get him going the way we know he can run the football,” McLaughlin said.
While Hunt bore the offensive brunt, it was Bristow who led an incredible defensive effort with 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. All coming in just his second game starting at defensive end.
“He has played everything from linebacker to safety and now defensive end, and he has done a fantastic job,” McLaughlin said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, which is to be physical and use his length and athleticism and allow for him to give offensive lines a different type of block.”
In a season-opening 51-14 beat down of Beardstown — U-P’s week three opponent — the Trojans (1-1) accounted for 366 total yards, with 352 coming on the ground. On Friday night, the Mustangs held Triopia to just 108 total yards, and only 28 in the second half.
“We knew what they were able to do at Beardstown last week, putting up that amount of points, and that’s the thing with this conference and the teams we play and the offenses we have to defend,” McLaughlin said. “The big thing we preached all week was limiting the big play, and we were able to do that.
“The kids fought really hard.”