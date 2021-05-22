JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Delaney Straus proved she’s as good as ever.
The Knox County sprinters proved they’re as good as anyone ever has been.
Straus, the Marion County junior distance runner, won two state championships and was the runner-up in a third event Saturday at the Class 1 state track and field championships at Adkins Stadium, returning to her dominant form after losing the opportunity to compete last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, on the boys side, the Knox County 4x400-meter relay team won the school’s first team title since 1929 as it blazed to the championship in 3 minutes, 30.31 seconds.
“It shows Knox County produces some athletes,” the Eagles’ Coltin Morrow said. “If we get the right combination together, we’re pretty good.”
This group was better than the rest. Morrow ran the opening leg with Austin James, Connor Hayes and Jacob Becker finishing nearly four seconds ahead of Green City.
“We just pushed ourselves to the max,” Becker said.
Meanwhile, Straus lived up to the standard she set as a freshman in 2019 when she won three titles and took second in a fourth event.
This time, she started her championship haul by winning the 3,200 run in 12:05.77. She also won the 800 run in 2:22.43. She placed second in the 1,600 run in 5:33.41 as Liberal’s Abby Barton used a strong closing kick over the final 200 meters to move past Straus.
“She kind of came out of the woodwork there,” Straus said.
It did nothing to diminish all she accomplished.
“It helps with confidence,” Straus said. “It helps me to know I can still do this because we didn’t have a season last year. You start to question it a little bit. Am I going to come out and have the same times? Am I going to be just as good? Thankfully God blessed me with another good year.”
Straus left nothing in the tank in collecting her medals.
“This is state,” Straus said. “I’m not trying to hold anything back. You just have to go and run as hard as you, as hard as you know you can.”
Caroline Linberger joined the championship brigade as the North Shelby jumper won the state title in the long jump with a leap of 4.95 meters. Canton’s Nariah Clay finished second to Straus in the 800 run, finishing in 2:23.70.
On the boys side, Morrow finished second in both hurdle events, running the 110 hurdles in 15.48 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 40.52.
Scotland County’s Alex Long won three medals and Hayden Long won two. Alex Long was second in the shot put (14.89 meters), fourth in the 200 dash (23.22 seconds) and fifth in the 100 dash (11.46 seconds). Hayden Long was second in the discus (46.27 meters) and sixth in the triple jump (12.89 meters).