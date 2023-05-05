PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After leading most of the game, Marion County was unable to hold the lead in the late innings.
Marion County 5-0 going into the fifth inning, and both teams would score two runs in the fifth.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a brief 8-7 lead until the Mustangs tied it up in the bottom half.
Unfortunately for Marion County, Novinger re-took the lead in the top of the seventh inning for good.
Root Cheney started the game for the Mustangs and went four innings with five strikeouts; while allowing one hit, two walks and no earned runs.
Jackson Stewart pitched 1.2 innings in relief with five strikeouts and struggled with control. He had six walks and allowed two hits and two earned runs.
Porter Britt and Paden Olson also pitched in relief for Marion County.
Cheney went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, home run and two RBIs at the plate.
Nick Kelso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
Nathan Wright went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Olson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, run and an RBI.
Marion County (4-11) will host Missouri Military Academy (8-7) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Chargers win sixth straight
Illini West extended its winning streak to six games on Friday, defeating West Prairie 4-3 in a road baseball game.
Reece Shoup earned the win on the mound after going five innings with three strikeouts and only allowing one earned run.
Wyatt Link went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run.
Shawn Watkins went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Illini West (15-10) will play at Lewistown in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Saukees win 11th straight, defeat Porta
Pittsfield baseball continued its strong play on Friday, defeating Porta 6-2 in an away game.
Konner Allen earned the win on the mound after going 4.2 innings with four strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and one unearned run. Justin Pennock pitched the final 2.1 innings in relief.
Tim Hull went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Luke Archer went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Hugh Gratton went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Pittsfield (21-3) will host Jacksonville in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Hannibal closes out conference play undefeated
Hannibal clinched the North Central Missouri Conference title on Friday night and finished conference play undefeated.
The Lady Pirates made the journey to Marshall and defeated the Lady Owls 2-1, the second win over Marshall this season.
Forward Ashley Davis and midfielder Kegan Greening each had a goal.
Forward Abbie Martin had the assist on both goals.
Goalkeeper Ava Turner made several big saves to help Hannibal keep its lead.
Hannibal (16-6, 10-0) will conclude the regular season on Monday, playing a road game against Hickman at 5 p.m.
Highland falls in Palmyra Slam opener
Highland fell to Marceline 9-4 in the Palmyra Baseball Slam on Friday at Flower City Park.
Marceline scored six runs in the first inning to put Highland in an early hole and stretched it out to 9-0 before the Cougars could answer back.
Highland (5-10) will face Kirksville (15-13) in the Palmyra Slam at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
CPC falls to Southeastern
Camp Point Central found itself on the wrong end of a walk-off hit on Friday, falling to Southeastern 11-10 at Bowen.
Central (7-18) will play at West Prairie in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Pittsfield softball falls to Triopia
The Pittsfield softball team fell to Triopia 6-3 in a road game on Friday.
Emma Henry went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
L. Dion went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Pittsfield (9-14) will face West Hancock in its next game at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Quincy Notre Dame.
