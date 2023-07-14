QUINCY -- After 50 years of leading the Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships, Founder and Executive Director Nan Ryan is stepping down.
“The tournament needs new and younger ideas,” said Ryan. “I feel confident that the
people at Quincy Service Club, which will be taking over the leadership of Little People’s, will do a great job.”
Ryan just helped organize the 2023 Little People's Golf Championships from June 19-21.
“The QSC is honored to carry on the outstanding family tradition of the Pepsi Little
People’s Golf Championships,” said QSC member Mike McLaughlin. “We look forward to the 51st year with Nan Ryan coming back to enjoy watching what she created 50 years ago.”
Since the first event in 1974, with 174 players from 13 states and Canada, the tournament has grown, and in 2000 hosted a record 922 players.
“More than 10,000 different junior golfers, coming from every state and some 39
countries and provinces, have come to Quincy to compete in Little People’s,” said Ryan.
The tournament was originally for boys and girls ages 3 through 15, but was
extended to age 17 in 1986 and to 18 in 2015.
Over the years, the tournament has contributed more than $300,000 in scholarships and donations through its ‘Kids Helping Kids’ program. In 1995, they selected Transitions of Western Illinois, an organization that provides special services for emotionally and physically challenged young people and families, to be a
recipient of part of the tournament proceeds.
“We wanted our kids to know that there is more to golf than just playing it,” said Ryan. “We wanted them to know that they can help others less fortunate."
Quincy has seen a lot of talent come in for the golf tournament over the past 50 years.
"Many of our players have gone on to excel on the various professional tours,” said Ryan. “Many others are now club professionals, or are in golf administrative positions or other walks of life.”
Throughout the years the tournament has been held at nine different golf courses in the Tri-State area, but for the past few years the 27-hole Westview Golf Course, and 9-hole KC Par-3 have been the venues Refreshment Services Pepsi has been the major and title sponsor since the tournament’s inception in 1974.
“We are extremely fortunate to have had Refreshment Services Pepsi remain as our major and title sponsor,” said Ryan. “They have been extremely generous to us in providing monetary support, along with their products.”
Little People’s also has its own scholarship program, which has served more than 70 players, and the Maureen J. Garrity Scholarship for Women, which has provided scholarships for 17 different young women playing in the tournament, to help further their education.
“Volunteers are the backbone of the tournament,” said Ryan. “Without the some 1000 volunteers over the years, this tournament would not have been possible.”
“Organizing and being a part of this great tournament has been my life’s work,” stated 89-year-old Ryan. “I have loved being a part of this great adventure, meeting so many people whom I consider friends, and watching our former players as they compete in many tournaments on television. Golf has given me so much. It’s been a great 50 years. It’s wonderful when your work is your passion.”
The 2024 Pepsi Little People’s will be played June 17-19 at two venues in Quincy, and will be conducted by the Quincy Service Club. More information on the tournament will be available soon on the Little People’s website, www.littlepeoplesgolf.com .
