QUINCY -- Hawks junior Luke Napleton brought the thunder during Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against Augustana at QU Stadium.
Napleton went 4-for-5 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs to help the Hawks come away with a 7-2 win.
In the second game, Napleton hit his third homer of the day to help QU defeat the Vikings by an identical 7-2 score.
"I worked hard all week because I didn't have a great weekend last week," Napleton said. "I worked on my swing a lot and felt really good in the box today."
Hawks right-hander Spencer Walker earned the win after going seven innings with two strikeouts; while allowing six hits, two walks and no earned runs.
Walker improved his record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.66.
"It was a pretty typical Spencer Walker start," said Hawks head coach Matt Schissel. "He's going to keep you off-balance. He's going to get a lot of groundballs and he'll give you seven innings. Got a really good start from him and it was good to see."
Tim Reinholz pitched 1.1 innings in relief for QU, while Cruz Meier got the final two outs.
The Hawks got on the board first when Napleton connected with a two-out, two-run home run in the third inning.
"We have a lot of good players on the team with their second time through the order," Napleton said. "So we get them see (the pitcher) twice and good things happen."
QU increased its lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning when Nolan Wosman hit a home run and Joe Huffman later scored on a throwing error.
Wosman finished the day 2-for-5 with a home run and RBI, while also flashing the leather on defense.
"Nolan has had some really good at bats lately," Schissel said. "Keeping him in the five-hole and guys come up in front of him and get on base and he comes through. He did a really good job today. We moved (Wosman) from third to second last week. He's played there two years ago and he's just kind of taken off."
Augustana lifted starting pitcher Caleb Saari following the fifth inning. He had nine strikeouts; while allowing 10 hits, no walks and four earned runs.
"He's a good arm and that's a good team and a good program," Schissel said. "They are going to throw out some good starters. It was a battle for sure and we got to the bullpen and did some damage."
Napleton came through with a two-RBI single to drive in Gino D'Alessio and Zach Parks to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning.
The Vikings scored a pair of runs in the eight inning after Walker was taken out of the game.
Napleton then hit his second home run in the bottom of the eighth.
QU (10-3) will close out its three-game series against Augustana at noon on Saturday.
"Getting the first win out of the way was definitely huge," Napleton said. "We got the series win today and tomorrow we'll come in eyeing a sweep. Finish the weekend strong."
