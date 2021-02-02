QUINCY — The first half of Tuesday’s ranked matchup between the NJCAA Division II No. 9 John Wood Community College men’s basketball team and No. 20 North Central Missouri College finished knotted at 30 as both teams ground out offensive possessions.
Neither team led by more than two scores in the first 20 minutes, so whoever could get the offense rolling earlier in the second half had the upper hand. It was the Pirates who caught wind in their sails first.
NCMC scored eight points on its first three possessions to take a 38-32 lead and set the tone for a stellar second half and an 82-71 victory. The Pirates shot 58 percent from the floor while outscoring the Trail Blazers 52-41 in the second half and leading by as many as 15 points.
The Pirates came out of halftime focused on paying the Trail Blazers back for a 96-92 overtime defeat on Jan. 24.
“Our guys were certainly dialed in tonight, especially that second half,” NCMC coach Jeremy Esry said. “That first couple of minutes was key for us.”
It was a struggle throughout the night for JWCC (3-2) as the Trail Blazers shot just 38 percent from the field and 32 percent from behind the 3-point line while turning the ball over 17 times.
“They did a great job and we were not very good tonight,” John Wood coach Brad Hoyt said. “Our personality wasn’t right tonight. We didn’t have any rhythm, we didn’t have any flow. That’s probably my fault, there was probably something during the day the last couple of days that I didn’t have us ready to go, but our rhythm was just really, really bad.”
In the first half the Trail Blazers got away with their rhythm issues by outhustling the Pirates (3-2). JWCC won the rebound battle 20-17 in the first half but was eventually outrebounded 39-37 for the game. The Trail Blazers had 16 points off turnovers compared to 9 for the Pirates and JWCC outscored NCMC 10-4 in second chance points, most of which came in the first half.
The difference for NCMC was a heightened since of urgency.
“It was the opposite the first half. I thought (John Wood) did a good job,” Esry said. “I was proud of how our guys responded the second half and really went after every single ball. Our bench energy was awesome and that was the key. Just being tough.”
Atavian Butler put the Pirates ahead by 10 with two free throws with 12 minutes to go in the second half, and by the 10-minute mark NCMC held a 15-point advantage. Ja’Veon Taylor connected on a 3-pointer on the next Trail Blazers possession to spark a string of three straight 3-pointers, but after every hit from deep Camron Donatlan drove to the cup and scored to answer for the Pirates.
“Our margin for error is in a couple of areas is very small,” Hoyt said. “One of those is being able to guard the ball, so we’ve got to get back, get set, be able to keep the ball in front of us and I thought we did a horrible job of that tonight.”
The Trail Blazers hit five 3-pointers in a four-minute span, but they were never able to cut the lead to less than eight.
“We made shots, that’s kind of what we do, but sometimes that can hide your execution,” Hoyt said. “Eventually we missed shots, and that exposed our lack of execution.”
Jarvis Jennings was the main offensive force in the second half for the Trail Blazers, scoring 17 of his game-high 24 points in the final 20 minutes. He also was 7 of 13 from the floor and had a double-double with 12 rebounds, but while his effort was welcome it wasn’t quite enough.
“He’s a bulldog, that’s what he is,” Hoyt said of Jennings. “He gets the ball in his hands and he gets kind of in a straight-path kind of mindset, and that’s been really good for us so far. It was a little too late and not necessarily in the scope of what we were trying to do, so we were just out of rhythm.”
Kameron Whitesman and Taylor both finished with nine points on three made 3-pointers but no other JWCC player reached double figures, while five Pirates had at least 10 points. Jackson Andrews led NCMC with 20 points, including a 6-for-10 mark behind the 3-point line, and Butler followed with 19 points and nine rebounds.
“I was happy with how we didn’t settle,” Esry said. “We just kept going at them, so that’s was nice to see.”
There wasn’t much Hoyt was happy about on the other side.
“There was just no flow. We’ve had a little flow to our games, and today was really choppy and grindy a little bit,” Hoyt said. “They took us out of what we wanted to do, but we should have counters to that. We’re at a time in February where you’ve got to be able to solve that a little bit, so I was disappointed we didn’t have a better solve.”
The Trail Blazers will have to figure their flow out and find a solution quickly with games against Kansas City-Kansas and St. Louis Community College on tap for the weekend.
“This one’s going to sit on me for a little bit, but we’ve got to get in here tomorrow and start preparing for this weekend,” Hoyt said.