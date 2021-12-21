MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team made a valiant comeback on the road.
Only to see it come up just short in a heartbreaking finish.
Monmouth-Roseville’s C.J. Johnson drilled a deep three from the right elbow as time expired to give his team a dramatic 52-49 win on Tuesday night.
Notre Dame rallied from a 32-24 halftime deficit to tie the game late in the fourth quarter before Johnson’s heroics.
The Raiders fall to 5-4 overall.
Notre Dame is scheduled to return to action Dec. 27-30 at the State Farm Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.