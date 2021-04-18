QUINCY – The same philosophy the U.S. Navy SEALs adhere to has become one the Quincy University baseball team can adopt.
Never out of the fight.
“More times than not that’s the case,” senior right fielder Cole Evans said. “I’d like to say so.”
Sunday, that was abundantly clear.
Trailing William Jewell 9-2 heading to the bottom of the second inning at QU Stadium, the Hawks steadily chipped away at the deficit by scoring in each of the first five innings. They finally erased the deficit completely when Evans jacked a two-run home run to center field in the fifth for a 10-9 lead.
Although the Cardinals scratched across two runs in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at 11, the Hawks had another answer. They scored three times in the bottom of the inning and then had left-handed reliever Sam Stephens slam the door shut on a 14-11 victory and a Great Lakes Valley Conference series sweep.
It is the Hawks’ third straight series sweep and ran their overall winning streak to 13 consecutive games as they improved to 21-6 overall and 18-5 in GLVC play.
“As long as we could get our pitching staff to stop them where they were and allow us to get runs back, we knew we’d be OK,” Evans said. “That was the game plan all along.”
No one questioned that.
“I think the attitude was kind of like, ‘Oh, it’s just 9-2,’” Stephens said. “Nobody was that worried about it. We’ve been down before and we’ve fought back. We’ve done a really good job of fighting back, especially on this streak we’ve been on. We’ve put together a lot of competitive at-bats and good pitches toward the end of the game, too.”
Still, a seven-run deficit after just 1 ½ innings could have been deflating.
Freshman right-hander Kobe Essien allowed three runs in the first inning and three more in the second, hampered by two walks, an error and an overthrow. Left-handed reliever Nolan Roseman gave up three runs and four hits in two-thirds of an inning.
That’s when QU coach Josh Rabe went to the bullpen, told his relievers he was going to exhaust them and said he needed them to put zeroes on the scoreboard.
Senior right-hander Brett Taucher did exactly that.
Taucher worked around a two-out error in the third inning and induced a flyball to center field to strand the bases loaded. He retired the Cardinals in order in the fourth and fifth innings, retiring the final seven batters he faced. He struck out two and allowed two hits.
Above all else, he put up three straight zeroes.
“Stop the bleeding,” Taucher said. “You pretty much have to throw zeroes when you’re down 9-2. You just have to hunker down and give our offense a chance.”
The offense took advantage of it.
Joe Roscetti homered in the second, Michael Nielsen smacked an RBI single in third and Dayson Croes crushed a three-run home run over the scoreboard in right-center field in the fourth to pull the Hawks within 9-7. Roscetti’s RBI double in the fifth was followed by Evans’ home run for a 10-9 lead.
“I was just trying to hit a ball really hard because I’ve been struggling a little bit,” Evans said. “That just kind of happened. I just trusted the Lord. I’ve been praying a lot to Him. Good things happen with Him.”
Jacob Kalusniak’s RBI single in the seventh made it an 11-9 lead.
“In a nine-inning game, I have no doubt our offense is going to make it close,” Taucher said.
A hiccup in the eighth inning allowed the Cardinals to score twice off right-handed reliever Dalton Overstreet and tie the game. Yet, the offense had another answer.
Lance Logsdon, Nielsen and Nolan Wosman strung together three singles to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth. Gino D’Alessio was hit by a pitch to force in the first run of the inning and Roscetti and Brock Boynton drove in runs with sacrifice flies.
Stephens did the rest. He allowed a leadoff single, erased the runner with a double play and got a foul popout to end the game for his second save.
“Win the ballgame. That’s all it is at that point,” Stephens said. “I got a three-run lead and had to pitch like it. You don’t have to play tight. Just come out and throw the ball.”
That’s easy to do when you’re never out of the fight.