QUINCY -- Three different times Quincy Notre Dame took a lead over Auburn in Class 2 QND Sectional championship game only to lose it.
The fourth time proved to be the charm for the Raiders, who defeated Auburn 4-3 in an epic 11-inning battle.
"It's so exciting," said QND pitcher Caitlin Bunte. "We were back home for one more final time and we were hoping we could end off with a boom and have a great game. We did."
It will be QND's first appearance in the Super-Sectional since 2011 after Friday's win over Auburn to capture the sectional title.
"They've been with me for seven years, first as sixth-graders and now as seniors," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "To do it here at The Backyard where they grew up playing is definitely special to me and my coaching life. This group is really special to me."
Bunte and Auburn Meena Taylor both pitched complete games, battling for 11 innings in the circle.
Bunte earned the win after going 11 innings with six strikeouts; while allowing no walks, nine hits and two earned runs.
"Coach (Lori) Vogel and Coach Orne all were encouraging me and telling to breathe and relax because they know I can do it and trust me in those situations," Bunte said. "When they trust me through that, it's really powerful for me."
QND also had several big plays with shortstop Abbey Schreacke making a leaping catch and throwing out a Auburn runner at first base for a double play in the second inning and second baseman Alyssa Ley making a diving stop and throw to first to end the eighth inning when Auburn had the bases loaded.
"Time and time again, when the moment was bigger, we came up big," Orne said.
Taylor had a tough-luck loss after striking out five batters in 11 innings and allowing two walks, 14 hits and three earned runs.
QND first took the lead in the second inning when Payton Stupavsky tripled to score Logan Pieper.
Auburn tied it up in the third inning when Piper Taylor hit a sac fly to score Meena Taylor.
Neither team was able to score for the next four innings, forcing extras. QND had several opportunities and ended up stranding 13 runners for the game.
"They definitely battled, but we needed to battle too," Bunte said. "I think that's what kept us going is we are all really competitive. When they get back on track, we got get back on track."
Laela Hernandez-Jones singled home Pieper in the top of the eighth inning to give QND a brief lead.
However, Auburn tied it up in the bottom half with Alyssa Wheatley doubling home Meena Taylor.
Brooke Boden hit a two-out solo home run in the ninth inning that once again gave QND the lead.
Auburn tied it up once again in the bottom half when Taylor Patterson singled home Kendal Conway to bring it to 3-3.
"Time and time again, I really thought we were one strike away," Orne said. "You do what you can and then you got to pick yourself up because you are so close. This team battled. Both teams battled. It was one of the best games I've ever been a part of of."
Boden once again came through in the clutch in the 11th inning, hitting the game-winning RBI to score Bunte.
"It was so exciting," Bunte said. "Everyone is just trying to do their part. When it all clicks together, it's a great day."
Boden went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBIs.
Bunte went 3-for-6 with a run.
Pieper went 4-for-5 with two runs.
Stupavsky went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI.
QND (24-4) will play the winner of the Tolono Unity Sectional in the Class 2A Decatur Super-Sectional at Millikin University at 11 a.m. on Monday.
"Coach Orne is probably going to put us through a good practice and try to get us going and keep us motivated because we are not done yet," Bunte said. "We have a lot to work on."
The Raiders will find out who they play on Saturday, with St. Anthony's Effingham (19-3) and Tolono Unity (28-9) facing off at 11 a.m. in the other Class 2A Sectional.
Orne said the players will have time to recuperate prior to Monday's Super-Sectional.
"We'll come in and practice at 11 (on Sunday) and get used to the time and do it again on Sunday," Orne said. "We are going to enjoy this today. We know we could be facing Tolono Unity again or against St. Anthony's, who are also really good. Either way, we just got to get ourselves ready and make sure we arrive in Decatur ready to play."
