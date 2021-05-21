QUINCY — Lia Quintero never saw whose head connected with her corner kick.
“All I really see is a blob,” the Quincy Notre Dame sophomore forward said. “Then I see the ball in the net.”
Still, it was easy to guess Ellie Peters made it happen.
“I knew who headed it because Ellie is so aggressive at the ball,” Quintero said. “It was exciting, and I’m glad she got it.”
Senior Ellie Peters charged hard toward the mouth of the goal from the left side as Quintero looped her corner kick into danger. Peters won the ball in the air, driving a header into the right side of the net as the QND girls soccer team rallied for a 2-1 victory over Springfield on Friday at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
The Raiders scored twice in the final eight minutes to erase a one-goal deficit and run their unbeaten streak to 12 straight games.
“This team amazes me sometimes,” sophomore sweeper Eva Dickerman said. “Actually, it’s all the time. Just because we’re down by one or however many goals we’re down by, we never give up. We always fight to the end.”
This was the third time this season the Raiders (11-0-1) have scored a game-winning goal in the final four minutes of regulations.
“We fight to the end,” Quintero said. “Obviously it’s worked out because we’ve won some games in the last few minutes.”
This time, the Raiders a break to go their way.
The Senators had one.
With 30 minutes remaining in regulation, a Quintero corner kick from the left skirted through the goal mouth untouched and Springfield was able to clear and turn it into a counter attack. Senators freshman forward Maddie Foster crossed the ball from the right wing through a gap in the Raiders’ defense.
Springfield’s Heather Skelton ran onto it and perfectly placed a shot past QND goalkeeper Aly Young for the 1-0 lead.
“It was a little bit of a letdown,” Quintero said. “But we have a lot of fight in our team. I don’t think anyone was giving up.”
The Raiders were relentless in their attack, piling up 15 corner kicks and continually putting Springfield keeper Katie Friedrich to the test. She made eight saves before QND scored the equalizer with eight minutes to go.
Ellie Peters played a ball wide to the right which Anna Keck drove toward the endline. She crossed a pass through the goal mouth which Dickerman collected coming into the play from the backside and poked into the net to tie the game at 1.
“All I’m thinking was I had to make contact somehow. I needed to touch it somehow,” Dickerman said. “I couldn’t let it get past me.”
The decision to move her to forward after Springfield scored proved fruitful.
“That was the plan at some point,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “Maybe if it’s 0-0 we try it. Certainly when we got behind we decided to see how it went. Her effort and her determination is awfully good.”
Her size and strength make her a target on corner kicks, too, something QND tried to exploit to no avail until the closing minutes. The Raiders have seven shots off the first 14 corner kicks and figured they were bound to score off one at some point.
“I was hoping so,” Quintero said. “We were very aggressive to the ball. It just wasn’t working out. Eventually, one of them had to go in and Ellie made sure it did.”