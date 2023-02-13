NORMAL, Ill. -- Quincy will be sending two wrestlers to the Class 3A state wrestling tournament.
QHS junior Owen Uppinghouse placed second in the 160-pound weight division, going 2-1 in Saturday's sectional tournament in Normal.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 7:22 pm
Blue Devils junior Bryor Newbold placed third in the 182-pound weight division, going 3-1 in Saturday's sectional tournament. Newbold won his last three matches after falling in the opening match.
The state wrestling tournament will begin on Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign and run through Saturday.
Raiders compete in sectionals, unable to advance
The Quincy Notre Dame wrestling team competed in the Clinton sectionals, but were unable to advance any of its four wrestlers to the state tournament.
Bradi Lahr (132) won both of his matches in day one, and fell in the semifinals on Saturday. He finishes the season with a 38-8 record.
Taylin Scott (182) went 2-2 during the Clinton Tournament and finishes the season with a 34-15 record.
Ryan Darnell (195) went 1-2 during the Clinton Tournament and finishes the season with a 27-9 record.
Aidan Brunier (285) went 0-2 in the Clinton Tournament and finishes the season with a 24-11 record.
