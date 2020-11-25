SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
Illinois deer harvest lags
during opening weekend
Illinois deer hunters experienced a decline in the total harvest during the opening weekend of the firearms season, killing 47, 147 deer according to the preliminary harvest totals provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. That’s a drop of more than 3,000 from the 2019 season when 50,173 deer were taken the opening weekend.
Adams County remained the top county in the region and the second highest county in the state with 1,301 deer harvested. However, that was 136 fewer deer harvested than a year ago. Randolph County reported the largest weekend harvest with 1,340 deer taken.
Hancock County experienced an increase in harvest totals, finishing with 1,052 deer killed this year as compared to 1,032 last year. Pike County’s harvest dropped from 1,174 in 2019 to 1,029 this year. Brown County also dropped from 604 to 557.
DNR biologists did not provide a percentage breakdown on the number males and females harvested. The second part of the Illinois firearms season takes place Dec. 3-6.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Missouri deer harvest
features plenty of bucks
While the overall harvest numbers during Missouri’s 11-day firearms deer season declined from the 2019 season, the number of antlered deer taken increased. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters harvested 176,604 deer during the season which ran Nov. 14-24.
Of that total, 95,654 were antlered bucks, 16,045 were button bucks and 64,905 were does. The three top counties were Howell with 3,496 deer harvested, Franklin with 3,409, and Texas with 3,374.
In 2019, hunters checked 179,960 deer with 91,917 being antlered bucks, 17,330 button bucks and 70,713 does.
“Hunters posted an impressive harvest total given the challenging conditions, particularly on opening weekend,” said Jason Isabelle, MDC cervid program supervisor. “Typically, about half of the harvest occurs during the first two days of the season. Unfortunately, hunters were greeted by rain and high winds to start the season, resulting in harvest numbers falling behind last year’s mark early.”
MDC reported three firearms-related hunting incidents with all being non-fatal and self-inflicted.
Archery deer season resumes Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021. The late youth portion runs Nov. 27-29. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.
Pike County led all Northeast Missouri counties with 2,367 deer harvest, including 1,158 bucks. Monroe County had 2,176 deer taken and 1,096 bucks killed. The rest of the Northeast Missouri counties include Ralls with 1,454 total and 700 bucks), Shelby with 1,451 (740 bucks), Scotland with 1,444 (684 bucks), Clark County with 1,367 (751 bucks), Knox with 1,366 (750 bucks), Lewis with 1,262 (646 bucks) and Marion with 1,208 (611 bucks).
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
IRAP spring turkey hunting
sites to be available
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is now taking applications from youth and adult turkey hunters for 2021 spring turkey hunting on private land through the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP).
“We’ve had many hunters and anglers use the program and continue to come back year after year,” IDNR director Colleen Callahan said. “IRAP has been extremely popular and continues to expand as it adds more private property for access by hunters. Through IRAP, landowners allow public access to their property in exchange for a lease payment, a habitat management plan, and assistance with habitat restoration of their property. It is an ideal public/private partnership that delivers wins for the habitat, participants and landowners.”
The IDNR has leased nearly 19,000 acres of private land for the 2021 spring turkey hunting season through IRAP, creating 582 public access turkey hunting sites on those properties in 39 counties. Sites are available during the youth turkey season and during the third and fourth segments of the regular spring turkey season at no cost to the participant.
To take part as a youth hunter (age 17 and under), hunters and their supervisors must complete an IRAP application online and submit it by February 17 to be eligible for the youth drawing. A total of 224 sites are available for the two-weekend youth season (March 27-28 and April 3-4).
Another 358 IRAP sites are available for spring turkey seasons 3 and 4 to youth and adult turkey hunters. These sites are open on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, a hunter must first apply for his or her spring turkey permit through the IDNR spring turkey lottery for an IRAP-eligible county.
Once a hunter receives their spring turkey permit, she or he may apply for an IRAP turkey site in the county for which they received their permit. The IDNR spring turkey permit first lottery application deadline is December 1.