Villa Grove’s defensive game plan made perfect sense.
Stack the line of scrimmage to try and neutralize Camp Point Central’s potent, wing-T running attack.
The plan backfired.
Panther quarterback Nick Moore completed just four passes, but each resulted in a touchdown in his team’s 48-14 triumph last week in the Class 1A state football playoffs.
“You can pick your poison when defending against our offense,” Central coach Brad Dixon said. “They packed the box, but we showed we can throw the ball when we need to.”
Now the top-seeded Panthers (9-1) prepare for another test when they travel to No. 9 Moweaqua (7-3) for a 4 p.m. matchup Saturday in the second round.
This will be the second meeting between the teams this fall. Central defeated visiting Moweaqua 44-14 on Oct. 16.
“We know it will be a tough test,” Dixon said. “They have a great program with a strong tradition. I’m sure they will make some adjustments. We will have to play a lot more sound and physical game. And we’re going to have to block better.”
The Panthers feature a lethal 1-2 punch with their dynamic rushing combination of senior Garret Williams and junior Isaac Genenbacher. Both backs average more than 11 yards per carry.
Williams has rushed for 1,045 and 14 touchdowns. He also had three TD receptions last week.
“Garret is 5-10 and 155 pounds, and he’s super explosive,” Dixon said. “He’s really fast and he’s also been effective as a receiver.”
Genenbacher has rushed for 1,020 yards and 12 scores.
“Isaac is a bigger back at 6-2 and 195 pounds, but he’s also pretty fast,” Genenbacher said. “He’s a hard-to-tackle, downhill runner. He’s done a great job.”
Moore, a sophomore, has excelled when called on to put the ball in the air. He is 26-of-43 on the season with eight touchdowns.
“Nick is a first-year starter who continues to get better,” Dixon said. “He’s a great leader and a really smart kid.”
Central also is making a long road trip, of more than two hours, for its game Saturday.
“We’ve been on a few long trips,” Dixon said. “We have a plan that has worked for us in the past and we stick to that.”
The Panthers have won six straight games since suffering their only loss in a 22-20 setback against Brown County on Sept. 17.
Central is looking to make a strong run while playing a full schedule again this fall. The Panthers finished as state runner-up in 2018.
“We’re just excited to have another opportunity in the playoffs again after missing out because of COVID,” Dixon said. “We have great depth and some very good players. Our players have a chance to create a legacy for themselves. Our kids have really bought in and stepped up. We will be ready to go.”
