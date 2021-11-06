MOWEAQUA, Ill. – Brad Dixon knew the rematch would be challenging for his football team.
But not this difficult.
Top-seeded Camp Point Central ran into a buzzsaw Saturday afternoon, falling behind early in a 28-6 loss to No. 9 Moweaqua in the Class 1A second round.
The Panthers finished 9-2 while Moweaqua (8-3) advances to the quarterfinals.
Central was held to just 220 total yards, nearly 200 yards below its season average.
“We just weren’t able to really get that consistency going that we’ve had on offense all season,” Dixon said. “We moved the ball well at times, but we weren’t able to execute like we did during the season. It was a tough day for us.”
The teams had faced off just three weeks ago with a much different outcome. Central defeated visiting Moweaqua 44-14 on Oct. 16.
In Saturday’s meeting, the Panthers fell behind 21-6 at the half. Conner Griffin accounted for Central’s lone score on a 10-yard touchdown run.
“This one really hurts obviously – it was a tough way to end our season,” Dixon said. “We ran into a really tough opponent, and they played well.
“I’m proud of our kids for how well they competed and played all season. We had a good year and we’re hoping to come back strong next year.”
Also in Class 1A play Saturday, Brown County suffered a 52-31 setback to Arcola.
