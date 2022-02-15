SPRINGFIELD — The Class 2A No. 1 Notre Dame Lady Raiders passed their first postseason test Tuesday night.
Top-seeded Notre Dame downed No. 7 Pleasant Plains 50-34 in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night at Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield.
The Lady Raiders improved to 25-3 overall in girls’ basketball play.
Junior Abbey Schreacke led Notre Dame with 29 points and nine rebounds. Teammate Blair Eftink added 11 points for the winners.
QND advances to face No. 6 Williamsville in the regional finals on Thursday in Springfield.
“We survived a late run by Pleasant Plains by getting some defensive stops,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “Lia Quintero shut down (Jaycee) Smith in the last three minutes of the game.”
Pleasant Plains won the 2A state title the last time it was contested two years ago. It defeated Notre Dame in the Super Sectional in 2020.
The Lady Raiders raced to a 24-12 halftime lead Tuesday en route to advancing.
QHS girls fall in 4A regional
The Quincy High girls’ basketball team came up short in the regional semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Quincy dropped a 64-48 decision to No. 3 Alton on Tuesday night at Edwardsville High School.
The Blue Devils finished the season with a 12-10 record. Alton (20-6) handed Quincy a 45-33 loss in December at the QHS gym.
Taylor Fohey led the Devils with 21 points Tuesday. Teammate Asia Seangmany added 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.