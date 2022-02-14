QUINCY – Eric Orne’s team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A.
And his Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team has compiled an impressive 24-3 record.
But Orne also is aware there are no guarantees this time of the year.
The top-seeded Lady Raiders are scheduled to open Illinois postseason play against No. 7 Pleasant Plains on Tuesday night.
Their regional semifinal matchup is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield.
“We obviously want to get off to a fast start,” Orne said. “We want to settle in and get our rhythm. We want to establish ourselves defensively and get some transition baskets.”
Pleasant Plains downed Riverton 31-27 in a regional quarterfinal while Notre Dame received a first-round bye.
Pleasant Plains won the 2A state title the last time it was contested two years ago. It defeated Notre Dame in the Super Sectional in 2020.
“This regional is tough,” Orne said. “We know we have to bring our ‘A’ game.”
QND is led by junior standouts Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink.
The versatile Schreacke, an all-stater, already has a handful of NCAA Division I offers. She averages 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game.
At 5-foot-10, she is a matchup problem for opponents. Schreacke is an excellent shooter and also is adept playing close to the basket.
Eftink is one of the best long-range shooters in the area. She averages 13.7 points per game.
Freshman guard Sage Stratton has emerged as the team’s defensive stopper.
Starters Eryn Cornwell and Lia Quintero also play key roles for the Lady Raiders.
Notre Dame played a number of challenging road games against ranked opponents to prepare for the postseason.
“We hope it’s important,” Orne said. “It has helped build our character and it has helped build our toughness as well.”
