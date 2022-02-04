QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame coach Eric Orne knows his team can’t always rely on all-stater Abbey Schreacke.
With Schreacke in foul trouble, the state’s top-ranked girls’ basketball team in Class 2A still found a way to prevail.
Junior sharpshooter Blair Eftink contributed 18 points and Lia Quintero 13 to lead a balanced attack as QND downed a gritty Central-Southeastern squad 59-42 Friday night at the Pit.
The Lady Raiders (22-1) won their eighth straight game on the opening night of the QND Super Fan Shootout.
Schreacke was held to 10 points as Notre Dame battled last-minute replacement CSE.
“It was a good test for us,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “I knew Coach (Matt) Long would be well-prepared for us, and they were. I thought we held our ground with Abbey out and that was a big step for us.
“We just have to play smarter. I thought we had too many reach-in fouls and too many turnovers. We need to clean those up because we have an extremely big game tomorrow night.”
The Lady Panthers dropped to 19-9 overall.
Notre Dame connected on four first-quarter treys – two by Eftink and one apiece by Schreacke and Quintero – to lead 18-11.
Eftink has been superb all season.
“Blair really stepped up and we needed her to,” Orne said. “She’s been doing some extra shooting and it paid off.”
Quintero swished a corner triple as the first-quarter buzzer sounded and the home crowd erupted in cheers.
The lead quickly grew to double digits in the second quarter. Schreacke buried a long three from the top of the key as the Lady Raiders built a 29-13 lead.
CSE battled back and a drive by Amanda Stephens brought her team within 33-20 at the break.
The Lady Panthers were still within 43-29 after three quarters before QND put the game away in the final period.
Notre Dame led by 20 in the fourth quarter.
Quintero also delivered for Notre Dame.
“Lia hit some really key shots,” Orne said. “That really helped, especially with Abbey out.”
Lauren Miller led the Panthers with 13 points. Stephens, who led Southeastern to a runner-up state finish in volleyball, added 12 points.
QND (22-1) is scheduled to play Class 4A No. 4 Edwardsville in the second night of the Shootout on Saturday.
“They are a behemoth – that will be a very tough challenge for us,” Orne said. “They’re big, they’re strong, they’re smart, and they just play really good basketball. It’s the ultimate challenge for us.”
