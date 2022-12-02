QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team doesn’t have to look far to find another tough early season test.
QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team doesn’t have to look far to find another tough early season test.
The neighboring Mendon Unity Mustangs are coming to town on Saturday morning.
And it is shaping up to be an intriguing and entertaining matchup.
Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. at The Pit.
Notre Dame captured the Class 2A state title last season while Unity went 28-6 and made a deep run in the Class 1A postseason.
“Mendon is very strong and experienced,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “And they have a nice senior class. They are a very balanced team.”
That balance was evident when the Mustangs won the Lady Hornet Classic last weekend at Brown County.
Unity edged the Hornets 63-58 in the championship game.
Junior Sophia Shaffer led the Mustangs with 16 points in that contest while seniors Ashlynn Arnsman and Kyra Carothers contributed 15 points apiece.
Arnsman recently signed with Quincy University.
Mendon Unity is ranked No. 3 in Class 1A.
“Mendon is executing on all cylinders right now,” Orne said. “They are one of the top area teams on the Illinois side. I have a lot of respect for them, and they are well-coached.”
Orne said the teams have had their share of closely contested games in recent years.
The Lady Raiders prevailed at Unity 59-52 last season.
“We got off to a good start and they battled back,” Orne said. “This will be a great test for us in a big-game environment. These types of games are important, and they can be special.”
Notre Dame is off to an unbeaten 6-0 start. The Lady Raiders are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A.
All-state senior guard Abbey Schreacke, who signed with Missouri, leads the way for QND.
All-state guard Blair Eftink and returning starting guard Sage Stratton also have played key roles for the Lady Raiders.
Notre Dame has been starting a pair of freshmen – guard Ari Buehler and forward Jenna Durst.
“We’ve made some good steps forward,” Orne said. “We obviously miss Lia (Quintero) and Meredith (Eversman), who are out with injuries. We have some freshmen playing big roles for us and they’ve done a good job.”
