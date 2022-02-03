QUINCY — When Eric Orne said the post-holiday portion of his team’s schedule would be much more challenging, he wasn’t kidding.
His Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team has been tested on numerous occasions by ranked teams on both sides of the Mississippi River.
And the Lady Raiders have navigated the gauntlet of tough opponents to emerge as the top-ranked Illinois team in Class 2A.
The latest conquest was a gritty 55-53 road win Monday night over South Shelby, a state-ranked team in Missouri.
“The atmosphere was great for us to play in,” Coach Orne said. “We did things well offensively, and we had some lapses defensively. It was a tough game and a good experience for us. Putting our team in that type of atmosphere on the road will help prepare us for the postseason.”
QND junior standout Abbey Schreacke delivered with 35 points and 13 rebounds in her team’s latest triumph.
“Abbey has really stepped up,” Orne said of the all-stater. “She is a special player who makes special plays. She’s come through big in a lot of pressure situations.”
The Lady Raiders (21-1) now face two more tough games when it returns home to the Pit this weekend for the QND Shootout.
Notre Dame is scheduled to play Clopton (Mo.) on Friday night before facing Class 4A No. 4 Edwardsville on Saturday.
“We’ve had a great rivalry with Clopton in this shootout,” Orne said. “We’ve always had great games with them, and we expect another one.
“Edwardsville is the behemoth. They are one of the top teams in 4A. They have three Division I kids. It will be a really good challenge for us.”
Notre Dame has come back strong after suffering a 31-point setback to O’Fallon on Jan. 8.
“O’Fallon took us to the woodshed,” Orne said of his team’s lone setback. “We’ve learned from that game, and we’ve embraced the challenges we’ve had since then. We understand the defensive intensity we need to play with in these games.”
The Lady Raiders have rattled off seven straight wins after the lopsided loss.
Notre Dame is playing a strong schedule to prepare for a postseason where it will have to win games away from home.
That road could include a rematch with No. 3 Illini West, an excellent team that QND rallied to beat by two points in a hard-fought matchup Jan. 20 on the road.
“We knew it would come down to toughness, and our players have responded well,” Orne said. “It has translated to our practices and to our games. We know we have to play at a high level and play with intensity.”
