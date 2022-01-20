CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders were in trouble.
Serious trouble.
Limited to just two first-half field goals and trailing by nine on the road against the third-ranked team in the state, QND faced a huge uphill climb.
And Class 2A No. 2 Notre Dame responded late Thursday night.
Junior Abbey Schreacke turned in a huge second half as the Raiders rallied for a dramatic 40-38 girls’ basketball win over an excellent Illini West squad.
“They came out and punched us in the first half,” Notre Dame coach Eric Orne said. “I said to our team, ‘Are we going to respond?’ And we did. We got the ball to Abbey, and she made a couple baskets and Lia Quintero made a huge three. We worked the ball around and were patient offensively.
“It was a tough ballgame, but our players really stepped up and competed well in the second half.”
Tied 38-38 late in the contest, Schreacke buried a clutch 15-foot jumper from the baseline with six seconds left for the eventual game-winner.
Schreacke, the all-state standout who is being recruited by numerous NCAA Division I schools, finished with a game-high 23 points.
The Lady Raiders improved to 17-1 and won their third straight game. Illini West (23-2) had its 22-game winning streak snapped.
QND’s Lia Quintero added six points, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.
But it was Schreacke who engineered the big second-half comeback despite being hounded by Illini’s physical defense and double-team coverage.
Notre Dame rallied from a 22-13 halftime deficit.
“I’m pretty exhausted,” Schreacke said after playing nearly the entire game Thursday. “It was a physical game, and we were playing in a tough atmosphere on the road. We were playing too soft in the first half, and we needed to show more toughness. We just had to stick together and overcome it.”
Schreacke thrived despite being knocked around like a pinball in the lane at times Thursday.
“Abbey showed me a lot with the way she competed,” Orne said. “That’s why she’s an all-state player. She kept her composure and let the game come to her. She’s a special player who made special plays.”
An excellent Illini West team had received three first-place votes in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
“We were right there, toe-to-toe with them,” Illini West coach Grant Surprenant said. “They’re a good team and we’re a good team. We can learn from this loss and get back on the right track. We can improve and get better.”
Illini West used a strong defensive effort to grab the nine-point halftime lead. The Chargers held QND to one field goal in the first quarter and one in the second quarter.
Abbie Johnson had eight first-half points for Illini West.
Schreacke connected on seven points, but she was held to just one field goal in a frustrating opening half.
“We did a good job on Abbey,” Surprenant said. “But she’s a great player. That last shot that she made, it was contested. We were right there on her. Give her credit for hitting it.”
QND also held Illini West standout guard Caydee Kirkham to just six points.
“I will give a lot of credit to our freshman, Sage Stratton,” Orne said. “She had the toughest defensive assignment of the night, and she did a whale of a job. Sage did an amazing job and made some really big stops.”
Johnson and Rylee Reed led a balanced Charger attack with 10 points apiece.
“We will get right back to work tomorrow,” Surprenant said. “Hopefully, we can start another strong run and learn a few things from this game. It was a heck of a ballgame, and both teams had their chances.”
Notre Dame and Illini West could see each other again in the postseason.
“It’s a big win, but we also know we need to go back to work tomorrow,” Orne said following the game. “We’re going to enjoy this one. It’s good for our confidence, but we have another tough game coming up. This game gives us some good experience moving forward, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
In the junior varsity game, Notre Dame charged to a 26-10 halftime lead before prevailing 38-32.
