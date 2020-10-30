KAHOKA, Mo. — What turned into a shootout between the fourth-seeded Clark County and fifth-seeded Highland football teams in the Class 2 District 6 opener was ultimately decided by a defensive play.
Cougars quarterback Drew Mallett hit receiver Devin Stutsman for a 3-yard touchdown pass to pull Highland within 52-50 with 58 seconds remaining in regulation, so a possible tie and overtime hinged on the two-point conversion.
Highland had converted three of its last four two-point tries, with Robert Goehl plunging in for each of those scores, so Clark County knew where the call was going. Mallett snapped the ball in shotgun and handed off to Goehl, but he was met immediately in the backfield by a host of Indians and dropped short of the end zone.
The Cougars attempted an onside kick but failed to have it go 10 yards, so Clark County took over and ran out the clock on the 52-50 victory.
“If we wouldn’t have gotten that, we would have had to go down and score with under a minute,” Indians senior Sam Wheeler said. “That was a big stop for our team and won us the game.”
Clark County will face top-seeded and top-ranked Palmyra in the district semifinals next Friday in a rematch of a game in which the Panthers escaped victorious on a last-second field goal earlier this season.
Stops were few and far between, particularly in the second half. The Cougars and Indians combined to score 60 points in the second half, but Clark County’s defense was able to stand up when needed most.
“As poorly as we played on that side of the ball as far as tackling goes, we made a great play on that drive,” Clark County coach Ethan Allen said. “Robert Goehl, what a phenomenal athlete. Strong, tough runner, but we were able to get him wrapped up and get him down before the goal line.”
The Cougars (3-5) nearly swung the momentum to their side for good. Mallett hooked up with Stutsman for a 32-yard touchdown strike on the final play of the first half, and a Goehl 2-point conversion put Highland ahead 22-20 at halftime.
Highland received the opening kick of the second half, and one play later Mallett hit Stutsman again for a touchdown pass, this time a 65-yard strike that saw Stutsman streak to the end zone. Goehl again converted, and the Cougars took a 30-20 advantage.
“We called that on the sideline. We said, ‘Hey, we’re going to come out with back-to-back scores here,’ and to do that, that was huge,” Cougars coach Dave Degarmo said. “Big momentum swing for us.”
It took just one play for the Indians to seize momentum back. After a good return on the kickoff set Clark County up at its own 46, Wheeler uncorked a bomb to receiver Layne Sommers for a 54-yard touchdown to pull the Indians within 30-28.
“I’ve got a playmaker in Layne Sommers,” Wheeler said. “If I throw the ball up to him, the majority of the time he’ll come down with it. He caught the ball and scored, so that worked.”
Allen held his breath as the ball sailed toward the end zone.
“I was really nervous when he threw it because I thought he overthrew him, but then somehow Layne catches the ball and he scores,” Allen said.
It wasn’t even Sommers’ most athletic play. With the score tied at 44, Sommers went up high to beat out the Highland defender for the ball but it initially bounced off his hands. Sommers maintained concentration and made the catch, then he kept his balance and found his way 46 yards to the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning score, along with the subsequent Wheeler 2-point conversion.
“He is an amazing athlete. There’s absolutely no doubt about it,” Allen said of Sommers. “When we get him the ball in space, he’s deadly. He’s dangerous. That’s what we have to continue to do.”
Sommers finished with 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but his favorite play didn’t even involve himself.
“I did make some good plays, but that stop by our defense on the two-point conversion is what won the game,” Sommers said.
Offensive firepower was easy to find all over the field. The teams combined for 836 total yards and five of the final six offensive possessions ended in touchdowns. And that was with Clark County down to just 18 varsity players due to contact tracing for COVID-19.
“We fought and fought and fought,” Degarmo said. “That’s a really good Clark County team. You take away a bunch of guys and for them to still be able to come out and make those kinds of plays, it shows what kind of a program they are.
“It stinks coming out short by two points, but I am really proud of the way the team fought.”
Wheeler finished with 176 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns, and he was 11-for-14 passing for 197 yards and two scores, both to Sommers.
“Our line got a good push the majority of the time. I just followed their butts and tried to run hard, get in the end zone,” Wheeler said. “They didn’t have any rotators, so hats off to them. They played a great game.”
Highland ran for 142 yards, but their biggest weapon was the passing game, where Mallett finished 16 for 24 with 221 yards and four scores, all to Stutsman. Mallett had to come out of the game on a defensive possession in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent hip injury, but he returned to nearly lead his team into overtime.
“He is such a good player,” Degarmo said of Mallett. “He’s so smart, extremely athletic, on the track one of the fastest kids in the conference and the state. He makes those kinds of plays whether he’s feeling good or not.”
Stutsman’s four touchdown receptions set a new school record, and he amassed 152 yards in the process, 120 in the second half.
“Statistically, he could go down as one of our better receivers in school history,” Degarmo said. “I know we’ve had some really good ones, but he’s going to come away with a bunch of records.”
This Clark County team will be remembered, too, for what it endured — losing two games to coronavirus quarantine, having 18 players available, trailing by 10 in the second half and still finding a way to advance.
“This one right here, it just shows all the work us seniors have put in,” Sommers said. “We got it done.”