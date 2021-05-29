ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A season, a career and a title pursuit all ended early Saturday evening when the Quincy University baseball team couldn’t find a pitcher to consistently get anyone out.
Seven hurlers combined to give up 22 runs and 23 hits as the fifth-seeded Hawks lost 22-13 to third-seeded Davenport in an elimination game in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional at Lindenwood’s Lou Brock Sports Complex.
“We just couldn’t get a stop,” said QU coach Josh Rabe, who coached his final game as he transitions to being the school’s full-time athletic director next month.
The Hawks end their season at 29-15 following their sixth straight NCAA appearance, but it’s the first time since 2013 in Rabe’s third season as head coach they failed to win at least 30 games.
From 2014-2019, the Hawks averaged 36 victories and won 40 or more twice.
This team looked well on its way to reaching the 30-victory plateau after tagging Davenport starting pitcher Evan Maize for five runs in the top of the first inning.
After Jacob Kalusniak walked leading off and Dayson Croes singled, Lance Logsdon belted a three-run home run to right field. The Hawks added two more runs as RBI singles by Justin Eads and Cole Evans.
“It was like, ‘OK, here we go,’” Rabe said.
Logsdon’s home run seemed to be a good omen. In his two pitching victories this season, he homered in both, blasting a grand slam each time. The Hawks also were 22-4 in games in which they hit a home run this season.
When Logsdon sidestepped trouble in the bottom of the first – he stranded runners at second and third – the Hawks looked to be in control.
In the bottom of the second, it began to unravel. The first six Davenport hitters reached safely with five singles and one hit batter, forcing Rabe to pull Logsdon before he recorded an out in the inning and turning the game over to the bullpen.
After getting the Panthers to hit into a double play, QU lefty Tyler Carpenter allowed a two-run home run as Davenport took a 6-5 lead.
“We could never shut down what they had going,” Rabe said.
The Hawks scored three times in the top of the third, highlighted by Dayson Croes’ two-run double, and tacked on three more in the fourth on Cole Evans’ three-run homer to left field.
It revealed another good omen. The Hawks were 17-0 this season when hitting two or more home runs in a game.
That didn’t matter this time. The Panthers got a three-run homer from Ben Mets in the bottom of the fourth and added three runs in the fifth to go ahead 12-11.
After a scoreless sixth inning, Logsdon tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.
However, Davenport got the first three batters on base in the bottom of the seventh with a walk, a double and a hit batter. QU reliever Brandon Repking walked the only batter he faced before being lifted for medical reasons, and the Panthers got singles from four of the first five batters to face right-hander Jay Hammel.
The six-run inning put Davenport ahead 18-12. The Panthers tacked on four more runs in the eighth, and the Hawks left two runners on in the ninth when the last-ditch rally fizzled.
“We were trying to catch lightning in a bottle and find someone to quiet them down, and we couldn’t,” Rabe said. “The walks and the hit batters were killers.”
The Hawks walked seven batters – one intentionally – and hit five batters.
“We either walked or hit a guy in a terrible spot,” Rabe said. “We’d put somebody fast on base and they’d go from first to third on a single and suddenly they had something cooking. We kept putting ourselves in bad situations.”
Logsdon finished 4 for 4 with five RBIs, while Croes was 3 for 6.