HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Despite being off 20 days, the Hannibal girls basketball team showed no rust in Friday's game against North Central Missouri Conference foe Marshall.
The end result was a 67-18 thumping over Marshall to give the Lady Pirates their third straight win.
"Right after break, we met for practice," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "I told them the season really gets going now and we can't let up as postseason approaches."
The Lady Pirates raced out to a hot start, taking a 24-6 lead by the end of first quarter.
Hannibal got a boost from its bench in the first quarter, scoring 11 of its 26 points.
"We pride ourselves on our bench," Gaines said. "We want to have the most energy in the NCMC and it showed tonight."
Hannibal's momentum continued into the second quarter as sophomore Mariah Mayfield heated up, draining a 3-pointer and scoring 11 first half points.
By halftime, Hannibal took a 39-11 lead.
In the third quarter, Hannibal senior Nora Hark had a strong showing, scoring seven points and helping the Lady Pirates take a 63-14 lead by quarter's end.
Hannibal held Marshall to just three points in the third quarter.
"Our defense played really well," Gaines. "I'm proud of how they played tonight."
The Lady Pirates had four player reach double-digit scoring, with Mayfield scoring a team-high 15 points.
Hannibal sophomore Abbie Martin and Hark both racked up 11 points, while Stolte contributed 10 points.
"That's awesome," Gaines said. "We want to have a lot of different girls scoring."
Hannibal junior Baylee Pugh pulled down a team-high four rebounds.
Marshall senior Alexis Neff scored a team-high 16 points, accounting for all but two of her team's points.
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Marshall 37-26.
Hannibal (8-2) will host Centralia (9-2) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
"Centralia is good," Gaines said. "They beat Moberly and we know how good they are. It's going to be a challenge, but our girls will be ready."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.