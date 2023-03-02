ST. PETERS, Mo. -- The biggest difference with Hannibal girls basketball this season has been their fight to stay in games.
No. 6 seed Hannibal refused to let a subpar first half deter them, nearly upsetting No. 3 seed Ft. Zumwalt East in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal on Thursday.
It wasn't to be as the Lady Lions shut the door late and came away with a 51-46 victory over Hannibal.
"This resiliency we've shown all year long is really who we are," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "When I came into our first meeting I said if we are going to be in games, we are going to have to fight. That's really the mindset they've adapted over my time here. It helped them and shaped them into something completely different than they were last year."
Losing the rebounding and turnover battle was the Achilles' heel for Hannibal during the first half.
While shots were not falling for either team early on, FZE took advantage of extra scoring opportunities and took a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"The turnovers really hurt us," Gaines said. "We had eight in the first quarter, which is obviously not good. They got to the boards better than we did and they beat us to the ball."
The cold shooting carried over to the second half with both offenses struggling to score, with FZE taking a 21-12 lead to halftime.
Seniors Nora Hark and Kyliah French accounted for all but two of Hannibal's points during the first half, with Hark scoring seven points and French adding three points.
Hannibal heated up after halftime, going on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter to get back in the game.
"Our girls just kept swinging," Gaines said. "We were down by nine and it was close enough of a gap. We pulled out those kind of games before. That was just the deal. We've got two more quarters and we could have four more after that, so they came out fighting."
The 3-point game was the key to Hannibal's comeback with French and sophomore Mariah Mayfield shooting well from beyond the arc, with both girls draining three 3-pointers.
One of French's 3-pointers gave Hannibal a 32-31 lead near the end of the third quarter.
However, Hannibal would not be able to keep its lead with FZE pulling away late in the fourth quarter.
Hannibal had three girls reach double figures in scoring -- Mayfield with 13 points, French with 12 points and Hark with 11 points.
FZE freshman Isabella Westbrook scored a game-high 15 points, while junior Hailey Morgan racked up 10 points.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 18-9 record, which is the seventh-best win total in school history.
The Lady Pirates will graduate Hark and French.
"Those girls mean everything," Gaines said. "They came in with me when I was an assistant and I was the freshmen coach. So they mean the world to me. They are the cornerstones of who they came to be over here."
Hannibal will return three All-Conference players for next season -- Mayfield, Abbie Martin and Malia Stolte.
Hannibal went with the theme this year of Why Not Us? Next season, Gaines is going with the slogan of "Burn the Boats."
"We are not going to go back to doing what we were doing," Gaines said. "We are not going to backtrack. We are here now, so we are going to do everything we need to do in our power to make sure we stay here. We've got to continue to grow and continue to get better. Make sure our basketball IQ goes up and make sure our skills go up as well."
